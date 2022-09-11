Prosecutors charge Pinole man in Walnut Creek Rolex robbery

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a 40-year-old Pinole man in connection with a Rolex watch robbery in Walnut Creek in June.

Kalelle Lamar Dawson is charged with alleged possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of marijuana for sale following the June 2 robbery.

Walnut Creek police arrested Dawson on Sept. 1. Dawson, a convicted felon, allegedly possessed a firearm with its serial number removed, ammunition, and marijuana for sale. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

The robbery, which took place at a gas station on Mt. Diablo Boulevard, was one of several cases involving robberies or attempted robberies of Rolex watches in recent months. Two men were arrested last month after an Aug. 11 robbery attempt at the Ygnacio Plaza Shopping Center in Walnut Creek.

Shaune Walter Rogers, Jr., 34, and David Lopez, 33, allegedly approached a married couple and demanded the husband's silver and gold Rolex as the couple were walking to their car after eating at a restaurant, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.