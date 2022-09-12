Danville: Wireless facility poised for commission approval

The Danville Planning Commission is set to consider approving a proposed wireless facility downtown as part of its consent agenda Tuesday.

The planned DISH Wireless Telecommunications facility would be at 156 Diablo Road, within the Downtown Business District.

The site, which currently hosts a T-Mobile telecommunications facility, is zoned for retail under the town's General Plan, which necessitates a land use permit to be approved by the planning commission for wireless facilities.

"The Wireless Communication Facilities Ordinance lists the Town's downtown area as a 'non-preferred' location," project planner Riley Anderson-Barrett said in a staff report. "Any proposed facility in a non-preferred location is subject to review and approval by the Danville Planning Commission."

According to Anderson-Barrett, the proposed project meets the conditions of approval and other requirements for moving it forward.