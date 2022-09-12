News

Danville: Wireless facility poised for commission approval

DISH wireless site planned for Diablo Road downtown

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The site of the proposed DISH Wireless facility at 156 Diablo Rd. in Danville. (Image courtesy Town of Danville)

The Danville Planning Commission is set to consider approving a proposed wireless facility downtown as part of its consent agenda Tuesday.

The planned DISH Wireless Telecommunications facility would be at 156 Diablo Road, within the Downtown Business District.

The site, which currently hosts a T-Mobile telecommunications facility, is zoned for retail under the town's General Plan, which necessitates a land use permit to be approved by the planning commission for wireless facilities.

"The Wireless Communication Facilities Ordinance lists the Town's downtown area as a 'non-preferred' location," project planner Riley Anderson-Barrett said in a staff report. "Any proposed facility in a non-preferred location is subject to review and approval by the Danville Planning Commission."

According to Anderson-Barrett, the proposed project meets the conditions of approval and other requirements for moving it forward.

"The proposed facility is consistent with the development standards contained within the Town's Wireless Communication Facilities Ordinance," Anderson-Barrett said. "Specifically, the equipment is proposed on a roof substantially screened behind an existing parapet and the addition of architectural elements to provide screening which would effectively conceal the site from public view."

Under Danville's wireless communications facilities ordinance and federal laws, wireless sites are required to have architecture that camouflages antennas and that mimic the existing architecture of the building.

The Danville Planning Commission is set to meet Tuesday (Sept. 13) at 5 p.m. The agenda is available here.

In other business, commissioners will hear a presentation from the Danville Senior Advisory Committee on the town's Age Friendly Roadmap.

Jeanita Lyman
