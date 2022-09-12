News

San Ramon council set for study session on General Plan update

North Camino Ramon Specific Plan and mixed-use designations to be subject of next discussion

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 12, 2022, 2:43 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The San Ramon City Council is set to discuss recommendations for mixed-use land designations and the North Camino Ramon Specific Plan on Tuesday, as the latest step in the process of updating the city's General Plan.

City of San Ramon logo.

The study session comes following several meetings of the city's General Plan Ad Hoc Committee earlier in the year, which consists of two members each from the City Council and Planning Commission. The Planning Commission then held a meeting to review the earlier discussions on Aug.16.

"Due to the compressed timeline for Housing Element adoption, Staff is requesting feedback from the City Council on the land use direction in the core so that all guiding documents can be

updated to be in alignment prior to the state-mandated Housing Element deadline of Jan. 31, 2023," senior planner Cindy Yee said in a staff report.

"If the city is unsuccessful in adopting the rezoning of parcels in advance of the adoption of the Housing Element, housing opportunity sites have the potential for residential projects to be approved ministerially, including 100% residential projects on mixed-use properties," she continued.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Recently enacted state housing law Senate Bill 330 means that if either a specific plan or a general plan authorize residential, then housing is allowed – whereas previously housing was only allowed if both relevant plans authorized it. The law also limits the discretion of local officials in approving new housing projects.

"Under SB 330, housing is allowed if either the GP or NCRSP allows residential uses— something the city never intended when these two documents were approved," Yee said. "A proposed housing development project is not considered inconsistent … if the housing development project is consistent with the objective general plan standards and criteria, but the zoning for the project site is inconsistent with the general plan."

In light of this conflict, the city's General Plan 2040 update is the opportunity to align the land-use vision in the core, according to Yee.

A further unexpected complication with the NCSRP as it stands is that 10 years after its inception in 2010, the 295-acre mixed-use district envisioned by city officials at the time appears less and less relevant to the current needs of residents.

"Despite the city's efforts to implement the NCRSP vision over the last decade, as detailed in the retail analysis, the landscape for mid- and large-floor plate retail and office space has changed with the need to revisit the viability of the Plan," Yee said.

The San Ramon City Council is set to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 13). The agenda is available here.

In other business

Councilmembers will vote on entering into an agreement with the Contra Costa Transportation Authority to advance the usage of Measure J funds for maintenance and improvements to the city's streets and trails.

The council will appoint members to the Housing Advisory Committee.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

San Ramon council set for study session on General Plan update

North Camino Ramon Specific Plan and mixed-use designations to be subject of next discussion

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 12, 2022, 2:43 pm

The San Ramon City Council is set to discuss recommendations for mixed-use land designations and the North Camino Ramon Specific Plan on Tuesday, as the latest step in the process of updating the city's General Plan.

The study session comes following several meetings of the city's General Plan Ad Hoc Committee earlier in the year, which consists of two members each from the City Council and Planning Commission. The Planning Commission then held a meeting to review the earlier discussions on Aug.16.

"Due to the compressed timeline for Housing Element adoption, Staff is requesting feedback from the City Council on the land use direction in the core so that all guiding documents can be

updated to be in alignment prior to the state-mandated Housing Element deadline of Jan. 31, 2023," senior planner Cindy Yee said in a staff report.

"If the city is unsuccessful in adopting the rezoning of parcels in advance of the adoption of the Housing Element, housing opportunity sites have the potential for residential projects to be approved ministerially, including 100% residential projects on mixed-use properties," she continued.

Recently enacted state housing law Senate Bill 330 means that if either a specific plan or a general plan authorize residential, then housing is allowed – whereas previously housing was only allowed if both relevant plans authorized it. The law also limits the discretion of local officials in approving new housing projects.

"Under SB 330, housing is allowed if either the GP or NCRSP allows residential uses— something the city never intended when these two documents were approved," Yee said. "A proposed housing development project is not considered inconsistent … if the housing development project is consistent with the objective general plan standards and criteria, but the zoning for the project site is inconsistent with the general plan."

In light of this conflict, the city's General Plan 2040 update is the opportunity to align the land-use vision in the core, according to Yee.

A further unexpected complication with the NCSRP as it stands is that 10 years after its inception in 2010, the 295-acre mixed-use district envisioned by city officials at the time appears less and less relevant to the current needs of residents.

"Despite the city's efforts to implement the NCRSP vision over the last decade, as detailed in the retail analysis, the landscape for mid- and large-floor plate retail and office space has changed with the need to revisit the viability of the Plan," Yee said.

The San Ramon City Council is set to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 13). The agenda is available here.

In other business

Councilmembers will vote on entering into an agreement with the Contra Costa Transportation Authority to advance the usage of Measure J funds for maintenance and improvements to the city's streets and trails.

The council will appoint members to the Housing Advisory Committee.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.