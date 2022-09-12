Walnut Creek council endorses 10-year sales tax measure on November ballot

The Walnut Creek City Council last week unanimously endorsed Measure O, a November ballot measure seeking a 10-year, half-cent sales tax increase to fund "current and future quality of life needs."

The council unanimously approved putting Measure O on the Nov. 8 ballot on July 19. If passed, the city expects the sales tax to raise about $11 million annually, depending on the economy.

The city has discussed its aging recreation facilities and other infrastructure needs for more than two years, with the city engaging residents on how to prioritize projects.

The city has engaged in a community listening initiative involving stakeholder meetings, a mailed survey to more than 30,000 Walnut Creek residents, and an online survey to better understand what the community needs in the future.

"Walnut Creek has never had a city sales tax before, and this would help improve areas that residents have identified as priorities for what they'd like to see in Walnut Creek," Councilmember Kevin Wilk said Wednesday. "This includes public safety, emergency preparedness, homelessness intervention, additional library hours, infrastructure and more. This will help to continue the quality of life that Walnut Creek is known for."