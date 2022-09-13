Pleasanton Preps: Strong start to season for Foothill girls' volleyball

The third match was the East Bay Athletic League opener and Foothill took down San Ramon Valley 25-20, 25-21, 25-21. Big play came from Salonga (35 assists, 13 service points, 12 digs), Bennett (19 kills, 16 digs), Kaycie Burdick (11 kills, 8 digs) and Hoenninger (6 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks).

In the second game of the week, the Falcons took down Castro Valley 25-19, 25-14, 25-23. Foothill got great play from Bennett with 19 kills, and nine service points. Katie Salonga had 24 assists and 10 service points, with Mikayla Bulaon adding 11 service points and 7 digs.

The week started with a 25-11, 25-21, 25-20 win over Dougherty Valley. Highlights came from Paige Bennett with 15 kills, 11 digs; Lulu Hoenninger with 10 kills, 2 blocks; Tehya Williams with 12 service points; Paige Nelson with 22 assists.

All three wins came in straight sets as the team moved to 10-1 on the season.

The impressive early season for the Foothill girls' volleyball team continued, as the Falcons ran off three straight wins last week.

Susan Swyers, Kate Harris and Regan Braga each had a goal, with Erin Brown scoring once as the Amador goalie. Brown also had 17 saves.

The tournament started well with a 12-3 win over Rio Americano. Evelyn McLaughlin led the way with 8 goals to pace the Amador attack.

The Dons took part in the always tough Acalanes Invitational and went 1-3 against a loaded field on Sept. 9-10.

The final game of the tournament saw the Dons fall 11-8 to Archie Williams of San Anselmo.

The first game last Saturday saw Carondelet get a 12-5 win over the Dons.

Braga had 3 goals to pace the offense, with McLaughlin adding a pair of goals. Harris and Swyers each had 1 to round out the scoring.

There were individual runners in the race that did not count for team scores, so here are the Amador runners and their placing in the team competition: Tessa Jennings (7th, 13:20.40), Milla Zuniga (13th, 13:37.60), Dahlia Versteeg (15th, 13:40.10), Erika Petterson (19th, 13:49.90) and Kacie Wong (23rd, 14:06.05).

On the girls' side, the Dons had it a bit easier, finishing with 77 points, well clear of Los Gatos who was second with 99 points. Dublin was third here as well with 152 points.

The Gaels were third in the team race with 103 points.

Nathan Manesh of Dublin finished second, clocking a 10:26.90, just back of winner John Cooper of Wilcox, who ran a 10:23.80.

Ryken Mack led the Dons, finishing 12th with a time of 10:58.80. The rest of the top five runners for Amador were freshman Aiden Versteeg (15th, 11:04.0), sophomore Arran Gil-Gulati (16th, 11:05), junior Prithvi Rajesh (18th, 11:07) and junior Jacob Camacho (30th, 11:25).

The boys edged Clayton Valley by a point for the win, taking the 91-92 edge in points.

The Amador Valley cross-country program had a big day last Saturday at the Ed Sias Invitational, taking both the boys' and girls' team titles in the large school 2-mile race in Martinez.

Volgraf added 3 steals and an assist. McLaughlin had 2 steals and an assist. Brown had a pair of assists, with Keegan and Braga getting an assist. Brown had 5 saves, and Nally made 2 saves.

McLaughlin once again led the scoring with 4 goals, with Harris adding a pair. Olivia Vollgraf and Braga had a goal each to round out the scoring.

Pleasanton Preps: Strong start to season for Foothill girls' volleyball

Also: Amador Valley cross-country sweeps team titles at Ed Sias Invitational