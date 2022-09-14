Community Briefs: Fado concert in Danville | County needs humanitarian award nominations | Live Well fair in San Ramon

Fado concert

Local performer Ramana Vieira is set to perform a show at Danville's Village Theatre next weekend.

While she's a Northern California local, Vieira has garnered local and international renown for leveraging her Portuguese roots for a career as a Fado vocalist, showcasing the country's most prominent musical style.

"Fado is often considered the blues of Portugal which means destiny or fate that evokes the emotion of yearning or longing for something lost," Danville officials said in an announcement. "Its lyrics often reflect the darker elements of love, loss, redemption, and humor. Fado was popularized as a means of cathartic lamentations for mourning and sorrow during a darker and more turbulent era in Portugal’s history."

The show is scheduled for Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery at 233 Front St. in downtown Danville. Tickets are available online or at the box office for $30.