Community Briefs: Fado concert in Danville | County needs humanitarian award nominations | Live Well fair in San Ramon

Fado concert
Local performer Ramana Vieira is set to perform a show at Danville's Village Theatre next weekend.
While she's a Northern California local, Vieira has garnered local and international renown for leveraging her Portuguese roots for a career as a Fado vocalist, showcasing the country's most prominent musical style.
"Fado is often considered the blues of Portugal which means destiny or fate that evokes the emotion of yearning or longing for something lost," Danville officials said in an announcement. "Its lyrics often reflect the darker elements of love, loss, redemption, and humor. Fado was popularized as a means of cathartic lamentations for mourning and sorrow during a darker and more turbulent era in Portugal’s history."
The show is scheduled for Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery at 233 Front St. in downtown Danville. Tickets are available online or at the box office for $30.
Humanitarian award nominations
Contra Costa County is seeking both student and adult nominees for this year's Humanitarian of the Year Award.
"We welcome your nominations of a community member and/or student whose accomplishments and actions go above and beyond to positively impact Contra Costa County, its residents, and communities," county officials said in a press release. "Please nominate candidates who demonstrate leadership, commitment to the community, and personal integrity."
Following the nomination process, the county will recognize one student and one adult with the award in next year's Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony.
More information on the nomination process is available here.
Live Well fair
The city of San Ramon is hosting a Live Well fair next week, aimed at providing health and wellness resources to seniors and caregivers. The event is scheduled from 1:30-4 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Alcosta Senior Center.
