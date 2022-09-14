San Ramon: Road closures scheduled for tonight

The eastbound lanes of Bollinger Canyon Road between Marketplace and Alcosta Boulevard will be closed to traffic overnight, as work commences on a Tesla charger installation project headed by PG&E.

The closure is scheduled from 11 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 14) to 5 a.m. Thursday morning (Sept. 15), with officials urging cautious driving in the area.

"City staff and MUI discussed completing the portion of the project along San Ramon Valley Boulevard during evening hours due to the amount of traffic that will be impacted at the intersection of San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Alcosta Boulevard," city staff said in an announcement.

Construction on the project is expected to run through October. An encroachment permit has been issued to PG&E contractor MGE Underground for the installation of 16 below-ground electric car charging stations at the Gateway Centre

Road closures are also scheduled at San Ramon Valley and Alcosta boulevards from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning the week of Oct. 3.