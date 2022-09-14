News

San Ramon: Road closures scheduled for tonight

Portions of Bollinger Canyon Road to be closed to traffic for e-car charger installation

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 14, 2022, 6:30 pm
The eastbound lanes of Bollinger Canyon Road between Marketplace and Alcosta Boulevard will be closed to traffic overnight, as work commences on a Tesla charger installation project headed by PG&E.

Site map of the PG&E-headed Tesla charger installation project scheduled through October. (Image courtesy of City of San Ramon)

The closure is scheduled from 11 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 14) to 5 a.m. Thursday morning (Sept. 15), with officials urging cautious driving in the area.

"City staff and MUI discussed completing the portion of the project along San Ramon Valley Boulevard during evening hours due to the amount of traffic that will be impacted at the intersection of San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Alcosta Boulevard," city staff said in an announcement.

Construction on the project is expected to run through October. An encroachment permit has been issued to PG&E contractor MGE Underground for the installation of 16 below-ground electric car charging stations at the Gateway Centre

Road closures are also scheduled at San Ramon Valley and Alcosta boulevards from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning the week of Oct. 3.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

