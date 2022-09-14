Valley Concert Chorale set for 60th anniversary season

The Valley Concert Chorale, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, has unveiled the performance schedule for its upcoming season, which begins in December.

Under the direction of John Emory Bush, chorale members strive "to engage audiences in the transforming power of music by sharing their passion and joy in live performance. They are dedicated to excellence in singing choral music of all genres, nurturing the next generation of singers, and supporting musical endeavors in the Tri-Valley community."

The first VCC concert will be the annual "Sing-It-Yourself Messiah" on Dec. 2, followed by its "Christmas Joy" being performed Dec. 10 and 11.

"Joyous music for the holiday season featuring choruses from Bach's 'Magnificat in D', a choral arrangement of 'A Soalin' made famous by singing group Peter, Paul and Mary, plus carols and a fun arrangement of 'Jingle Bells'. As is tradition, the audience is invited to sing-along for a selection of carols," VCC officials said.

Then in the new year, VCC's concert on March 18 and 19 will be "Choral Currents: Beautiful Melodies from American Composers" -- including works from Norwegian-born American composer Ola Gjeilo, young American composer Jake Runestad and Grammy Award winner Eric Whitacre.