Valley Concert Chorale set for 60th anniversary season

'Christmas Joy' in December

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

The Valley Concert Chorale is getting ready for its upcoming 60th anniversary season. (Photo courtesy VCC)

The Valley Concert Chorale, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, has unveiled the performance schedule for its upcoming season, which begins in December.

Under the direction of John Emory Bush, chorale members strive "to engage audiences in the transforming power of music by sharing their passion and joy in live performance. They are dedicated to excellence in singing choral music of all genres, nurturing the next generation of singers, and supporting musical endeavors in the Tri-Valley community."

The first VCC concert will be the annual "Sing-It-Yourself Messiah" on Dec. 2, followed by its "Christmas Joy" being performed Dec. 10 and 11.

"Joyous music for the holiday season featuring choruses from Bach's 'Magnificat in D', a choral arrangement of 'A Soalin' made famous by singing group Peter, Paul and Mary, plus carols and a fun arrangement of 'Jingle Bells'. As is tradition, the audience is invited to sing-along for a selection of carols," VCC officials said.

Then in the new year, VCC's concert on March 18 and 19 will be "Choral Currents: Beautiful Melodies from American Composers" -- including works from Norwegian-born American composer Ola Gjeilo, young American composer Jake Runestad and Grammy Award winner Eric Whitacre.

On May 13, the chorale will perform "By George It's Gershwin, The Beatles and more!"

"Light, lively and fun featuring Gershwin favorites 'Fascination Rhythm' and selections from 'Porgy and Bess', Beatles classics 'Hey Jude', 'Let It Be' and 'Yesterday', plus a tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber with selections from 'Cats', 'Sunset Boulevard' and 'Phantom of the Opera'," VCC officials said.

An additional show on the VCC schedule will be a benefit concert with pianist Daniel Glover in February -- exact date to be determined.

Venues for all concerts will be announced at a future time, according to the chorale.

The organization is also hosting an audition opportunity by appointment next Monday (Sept. 19) at First Presbyterian Church in Livermore

"The chorale is seeking experienced singers with sight-reading skills who enjoy singing exciting and challenging music," VCC reps said. "The 15-minute appointment will include vocalizing (to determine range), reading from one page of a motet, and a clapping exercise. Singers must commit to the season with Monday evening rehearsals."

To learn more, visit www.valleyconcertchorale.org or call 925-866-4003.

