Danville: Driver charged with misdemeanor manslaughter for June collision that killed pedestrian

Police allege 70-year-old man failed to yield properly at occupied crosswalk before hitting local woman

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 15, 2022, 3:50 pm 0
A Danville man now faces one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in connection with a traffic collision on Camino Tassajara in June that killed a local woman trying to cross the street.

Danville police allege driver Steven Allen Seltzer failed to yield properly to pedestrian Joyce Huang in the crosswalk at the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road around 8 p.m. June 2, according to investigative results confirmed publicly on Thursday.

Huang, 32, of Danville died from her injuries that evening at the scene in the largely residential area on the east side of the town.

The Danville Police Department's traffic unit investigated the crash for multiple months before forwarding its report to county prosecutors for review. Seltzer, 70, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Sept. 7 filed a criminal complaint against Seltzer charging one misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter for Huang's death, according to police. The defendant remains out of custody.

Seltzer is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 4 at 8:30 a.m. in Contra Costa County Superior Court Department 20 in Martinez, according to the DA's office.

Huang's death represented the first traffic fatality in the Danville town limits since November 2020.

Jeremy Walsh
 
