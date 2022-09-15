Devil Mountain Run returns to Danville

Runners are set to take to the streets of Danville for the Devil Mountain Run this weekend, with events scheduled for all ages throughout Sunday morning.

Day-of registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday (Sept. 18), with the 10K race kicking off at 8 a.m. followed by the 5K at 8:05 a.m. at Lunardi's Market on Railroad Avenue.

Starting at 9:15 a.m., a range of runners are invited to participate in the Mile of Truth, which consists of six 10-minute heats for various groups through 10:05 a.m.

In addition to the traditional race offerings, the event will include a Kids Free Fun Run and a Buddi Love Dog Mile, starting at 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. respectively at Railroad and Prospect avenues.

To make room for runners and event-goers, portions of Railroad and Hartz avenues, portions of San Ramon Valley and Danville boulevards, along with Camino Ramon and Fostoria Way will be closed between 4 a.m. and noon. on Sunday. More information and registration for the run are available here.