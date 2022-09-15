National railroad labor deal reached to avert strike that would've impacted ACE trains

Federal officials on Thursday morning announced a tentative labor agreement between freight rail companies and their employee unions to avert a work stoppage that would have significantly impacted Altamont Corridor Express commute train routes through the Tri-Valley – in addition to potentially drastic economic effects nationwide.

ACE, which operates morning and afternoon commuter trains on Union Pacific Railroad tracks between Stockton and San Jose including stops in Livermore and Pleasanton, was bracing for service disruptions as the threat of a national work stoppage loomed. ACE announced Wednesday it would be canceling half of its trains on Thursday (Sept. 15) and could face a full shutdown starting Friday if no labor deal were reached.

The status for the already suspended ACE routes for Thursday (ACE 05, 07, 08 and 10) was unclear as of this time.

The nationwide labor negotiations did not directly involve ACE personnel or contractors, but the impasse was poised to impact the ACE system because it operates on Union Pacific rails.

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh announced around 5 a.m. Thursday (Eastern) that a tentative deal had been reached between the rail companies and unions, which would avert a nationwide strike threatening rail lines across the country.