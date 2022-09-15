News

National railroad labor deal reached to avert strike that would've impacted ACE trains

Status unclear for Tri-Valley routes where cancellations were previously announced for Thursday

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 15, 2022, 8:34 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Altamont Corridor Express train. (File photo courtesy ACE)

Federal officials on Thursday morning announced a tentative labor agreement between freight rail companies and their employee unions to avert a work stoppage that would have significantly impacted Altamont Corridor Express commute train routes through the Tri-Valley – in addition to potentially drastic economic effects nationwide.

ACE, which operates morning and afternoon commuter trains on Union Pacific Railroad tracks between Stockton and San Jose including stops in Livermore and Pleasanton, was bracing for service disruptions as the threat of a national work stoppage loomed. ACE announced Wednesday it would be canceling half of its trains on Thursday (Sept. 15) and could face a full shutdown starting Friday if no labor deal were reached.

The status for the already suspended ACE routes for Thursday (ACE 05, 07, 08 and 10) was unclear as of this time.

The nationwide labor negotiations did not directly involve ACE personnel or contractors, but the impasse was poised to impact the ACE system because it operates on Union Pacific rails.

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh announced around 5 a.m. Thursday (Eastern) that a tentative deal had been reached between the rail companies and unions, which would avert a nationwide strike threatening rail lines across the country.

According to the Associated Press, the five-year deal – which is retroactive to 2020 – includes 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses as well as allowing railroad workers to take unpaid days off for medical appointments without being penalized under the companies' strict attendance policies.

Editor's note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

