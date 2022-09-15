San Ramon man found guilty after threatening State Senator Wiener

A Contra Costa County jury this week convicted a San Ramon man on a majority of counts after making threats of gun violence against State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) earlier this year in response to a vaccination bill introduced by the legislator.
Erik Triana, 51, was found guilty on seven of eight felony charges, including threatening the life of Wiener in a message submitted through the senator's website in January, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.
"Triana was under investigation and ultimately arrested after he sent Senator Wiener a threat through the Senator's 'contact me' portal on his website that read: 'Vax my kids without my permission and expect a visit from me and my rifle,'" prosecutors said in a press release Thursday. "The San Ramon father of three signed his message 'Amendment, Second' and listed his address as the Moscone Center in San Francisco."
"When Senator Wiener took the stand on Sept. 6, he noted that this threat was unlike others his office receives because of the reference to the late San Francisco Mayor George Moscone (who, along with Supervisor Harvey Milk, was shot and killed at City Hall in 1978), the specific threat to use a gun, and that Triana lived in the Bay Area," according to officials from District Attorney Diana Becton's office.
Eight felony charges were initially filed against Triana on April 25. On Wednesday, he was found guilty on seven of those counts: one count of threatening Wiener's life, two counts of possession of assault weapons, two counts for "ghost gun" manufacturing and two counts of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.
The jury acquitted Triana on a charge of criminal threat or great bodily injury to Wiener.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Kang.
"While free speech is a cornerstone of our democracy and a Constitutionally protected right, there is a clear line between political discourse and threats of violence," Kang said. "The jury's verdict in this case highlights the fact that threats to seriously harm or kill a public servant because of disagreement with their policies is not protected speech and will not be tolerated."
She said that Triana's last message to Wiener was on Jan. 22, shortly after the introduction of Senate Bill 866, which proposed making COVID-19 vaccines available to minors over 15 without their guardians' permission.
"Police investigators were able to trace the message Triana sent to Senator Wiener back to a computer Triana used at his place of employment in Pleasanton," DA's office officials said. "In March, police obtained a warrant to search Triana's home and car -- where they found an unregistered AR-15 assault weapon with nine loaded magazines and an unserialized privately made 9-mm pistol. Another unserialized pistol was in a backpack in his home, along with two loaded 9mm magazines and two loaded AR-15 style magazines."
Triana is set to be sentenced on Sept. 29 at 8:30 a.m.
