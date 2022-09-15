San Ramon man found guilty after threatening State Senator Wiener

A Contra Costa County jury this week convicted a San Ramon man on a majority of counts after making threats of gun violence against State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) earlier this year in response to a vaccination bill introduced by the legislator.

Erik Triana, 51, was found guilty on seven of eight felony charges, including threatening the life of Wiener in a message submitted through the senator's website in January, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

"Triana was under investigation and ultimately arrested after he sent Senator Wiener a threat through the Senator's 'contact me' portal on his website that read: 'Vax my kids without my permission and expect a visit from me and my rifle,'" prosecutors said in a press release Thursday. "The San Ramon father of three signed his message 'Amendment, Second' and listed his address as the Moscone Center in San Francisco."

"When Senator Wiener took the stand on Sept. 6, he noted that this threat was unlike others his office receives because of the reference to the late San Francisco Mayor George Moscone (who, along with Supervisor Harvey Milk, was shot and killed at City Hall in 1978), the specific threat to use a gun, and that Triana lived in the Bay Area," according to officials from District Attorney Diana Becton's office.

Eight felony charges were initially filed against Triana on April 25. On Wednesday, he was found guilty on seven of those counts: one count of threatening Wiener's life, two counts of possession of assault weapons, two counts for "ghost gun" manufacturing and two counts of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.