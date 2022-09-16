San Ramon Valley teacher, cheer coach charged with sexual misconduct against minors

A longtime cheer coach and fitness instructor in San Ramon who recently began teaching middle school biology in Danville was charged this week with committing lewd acts against two teenagers.

Nicholas Moseby, who teaches at Diablo Vista Middle School, was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility in lieu of $200,000 bail, according to records from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

Moseby, 41, of Concord is facing two counts of performing lewd acts upon two minors and one count of showing pornography to a minor, according to Ted Asregadoo, a spokesperson for the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. The victims were 15 years old and 14 years old, with the offenses allegedly occurring Aug. 31 and Sept. 4, respectively.

Asregardoo said that while the office has filed a complaint, Moseby hasn't been arraigned yet. He said that was expected to happen Monday.

Following arraignment, Asregardoo said that the case timeline was unclear, but that investigators were hoping for other potential victims to come forward before that time in order to strengthen the case.