San Ramon Valley teacher, cheer coach charged with sexual misconduct against minors

A longtime cheer coach and fitness instructor in San Ramon who recently began teaching middle school biology in Danville was charged this week with committing lewd acts against two teenagers.
Nicholas Moseby, who teaches at Diablo Vista Middle School, was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility in lieu of $200,000 bail, according to records from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.
Moseby, 41, of Concord is facing two counts of performing lewd acts upon two minors and one count of showing pornography to a minor, according to Ted Asregadoo, a spokesperson for the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. The victims were 15 years old and 14 years old, with the offenses allegedly occurring Aug. 31 and Sept. 4, respectively.
Asregardoo said that while the office has filed a complaint, Moseby hasn't been arraigned yet. He said that was expected to happen Monday.
Following arraignment, Asregardoo said that the case timeline was unclear, but that investigators were hoping for other potential victims to come forward before that time in order to strengthen the case.
"I think the investigators are reasonably certain there are other victims and they just want those folks to report it," Asregardoo said.
Moseby began teaching biology at Diablo Vista Middle School in 2021, according to Linkedin. He had worked as a tumbling coach for the cheerleading squad NorCal Elite since 2013.
Moseby had a long career working in tumbling and cheerleading, according to Linkedin, starting as a camp instructor for the Universal Cheerleaders Association in 2017. He reportedly served as program director for Valley Cheer and Dance in San Ramon from 2013 to 2018.
In 2021, Moseby was issued a certificate of clearance by the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing. He was issued a Single Subject Teaching Credential on Aug. 4.
Moseby's arraignment is expected to be Monday at the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez at 1:35 p.m.
San Ramon Valley Unified School District officials had not responded to a request for comment as of Friday afternoon.
Asregardoo urged anyone with information about the case, especially additional victims, to contact Senior Inspector Darryl Holcombe at [email protected] or by calling the DA's office.
