News

Alan Hu Foundation to host cognitive behavioral therapy webinar

Speaker on benefits of technique for young patients

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sat, Sep 17, 2022, 10:56 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The Pleasanton-based Alan Hu Foundation is set to host a virtual discussion next week on the benefits of cognitive behavioral therapy for addressing youth depression, amidst the rise in mental health challenges lingering in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palo Alto University Professor Robert Friedberg. (Image courtesy Alan Hu Foundation)

Palo Alto University professor Robert Friedberg, Ph.D., is set to share his mental health expertise, as well as insight from research into the effects of the pandemic on young people's mental health, in the upcoming free webinar next Wednesday (Sept. 21).

"The COVID-19 global pandemic ruptured the world community," Friedberg said in a press release from the Alan Hu Foundation. "The viral outbreak also accelerated rates of depression."

Friedberg went on to point to research that suggests one in four young people said they were experiencing symptoms of depression.

"While the rates of depression were high prior to the pandemic, rates are expected to surge in the peri- and post-pandemic era," Friedberg said. "Therefore, identifying children at-risk for depressive disorders and providing proper care to them is imperative."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

With fewer options for pharmaceutical treatments being recommended to young people than to adults, talk-based therapies offer a wider range of choices for younger patients, with less risk of side effects.

"Fortunately, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is an empirically supported psychosocial intervention for depression in youth," Friedberg said. "This webinar will discuss common signs of depression in youth, ways to identify these symptoms, and an overview of what parents and youth can expect from CBT-oriented treatment."

The Alan Hu Foundation is a nonprofit that was founded to raise awareness and reduce stigma surrounding mental health issues, as well as supporting research into treatment options. It was created by Xiaofang Chen and Chih-Ching Hu in memory of their son Alan Hu, who died by suicide at 15 years old in 2018 after struggles with mental health.

"His pain was real and unbearable, yet it was invisible," Chen said on the foundation's website. "There was no thermometer to show a fever, no imaging to show a lump inside, and no blood test to show elevated white blood cell counts."

The foundation specifically seeks to address issues with existing mental health care practices that Chen believes led up to her son's death.

"Mental disorders are far from rare, but talking about them is rare," Chen said. "They frighten people because there is too little understanding of them. People have overcome many other diseases because knowledgeable health care providers and appropriate treatments were available. The same thing will happen with respect to mental diseases when people start talking about them, paying attention to them and gaining a better understanding of them."

The free webinar featuring Friedberg is scheduled for Sept. 21 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. A meeting link is available by registering here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local education news. Become a member today.
Join

Alan Hu Foundation to host cognitive behavioral therapy webinar

Speaker on benefits of technique for young patients

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sat, Sep 17, 2022, 10:56 pm

The Pleasanton-based Alan Hu Foundation is set to host a virtual discussion next week on the benefits of cognitive behavioral therapy for addressing youth depression, amidst the rise in mental health challenges lingering in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palo Alto University professor Robert Friedberg, Ph.D., is set to share his mental health expertise, as well as insight from research into the effects of the pandemic on young people's mental health, in the upcoming free webinar next Wednesday (Sept. 21).

"The COVID-19 global pandemic ruptured the world community," Friedberg said in a press release from the Alan Hu Foundation. "The viral outbreak also accelerated rates of depression."

Friedberg went on to point to research that suggests one in four young people said they were experiencing symptoms of depression.

"While the rates of depression were high prior to the pandemic, rates are expected to surge in the peri- and post-pandemic era," Friedberg said. "Therefore, identifying children at-risk for depressive disorders and providing proper care to them is imperative."

With fewer options for pharmaceutical treatments being recommended to young people than to adults, talk-based therapies offer a wider range of choices for younger patients, with less risk of side effects.

"Fortunately, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is an empirically supported psychosocial intervention for depression in youth," Friedberg said. "This webinar will discuss common signs of depression in youth, ways to identify these symptoms, and an overview of what parents and youth can expect from CBT-oriented treatment."

The Alan Hu Foundation is a nonprofit that was founded to raise awareness and reduce stigma surrounding mental health issues, as well as supporting research into treatment options. It was created by Xiaofang Chen and Chih-Ching Hu in memory of their son Alan Hu, who died by suicide at 15 years old in 2018 after struggles with mental health.

"His pain was real and unbearable, yet it was invisible," Chen said on the foundation's website. "There was no thermometer to show a fever, no imaging to show a lump inside, and no blood test to show elevated white blood cell counts."

The foundation specifically seeks to address issues with existing mental health care practices that Chen believes led up to her son's death.

"Mental disorders are far from rare, but talking about them is rare," Chen said. "They frighten people because there is too little understanding of them. People have overcome many other diseases because knowledgeable health care providers and appropriate treatments were available. The same thing will happen with respect to mental diseases when people start talking about them, paying attention to them and gaining a better understanding of them."

The free webinar featuring Friedberg is scheduled for Sept. 21 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. A meeting link is available by registering here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.