Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez running for reelection unchallenged

Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez is seeking reelection to a second term this fall, appearing on the citywide Nov. 8 ballot alone as no opponents came forward to challenge the incumbent.
As her first full term as mayor comes to an end, Hernandez has expressed a desire to continue public service. Her top priorities for the term ahead include ensuring the city's financial health, reducing fire risk and improving traffic conditions.
"'I'm excited that I'm running for reelection," Hernandez told the Weekly in a recent interview. "I'm excited that Dublin is doing a great job, I think I've been part of that huge success."
Hernandez was first elected to Dublin City Council in 2016 and served as vice mayor from 2018 to 2019. She was then elected to her current position in 2020, making her the first Latina mayor within the Tri-Valley region.
As mayor, Hernandez is a city representative on various regional and state committees. She contributes to the boards of the Alameda County Transportation Commission, East Bay Community Energy and Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority, among others.
In a statement posted to her campaign website, Hernandez said that as mayor she "provides visionary leadership and a track record of results in protecting the quality of life (citizens) deserve during these dynamic, extraordinary times."
Hernandez is known to have almost 30 years of experience with small business management and has been an outspoken advocate for local businesses.
"We must continue to support smaller businesses still struggling with cost, supply chain and labor shortage issues," Hernandez said in a statement issued on her campaign website. "We have been successful in attracting a number of new businesses to our city."
Other major goals of the campaign are expanding social services and providing additional COVID-related public support.
"I will continue to lead efforts to preserve Dublin's beautiful open spaces for future generations," Hernandez said. She emphasized, "by championing smart growth, and demanding developers pay their fair share."
Although she is uncontested for reelection as mayor, Hernandez must still appear on the ballot – as opposed to being directly appointed without an election, as the only candidate – because the Dublin City Council election is contested this fall.
To find out more about Hernandez and her reelection campaign, visit her website at mayormelissahernandez.com/.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.