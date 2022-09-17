Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez running for reelection unchallenged

Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez is seeking reelection to a second term this fall, appearing on the citywide Nov. 8 ballot alone as no opponents came forward to challenge the incumbent.

As her first full term as mayor comes to an end, Hernandez has expressed a desire to continue public service. Her top priorities for the term ahead include ensuring the city's financial health, reducing fire risk and improving traffic conditions.

"'I'm excited that I'm running for reelection," Hernandez told the Weekly in a recent interview. "I'm excited that Dublin is doing a great job, I think I've been part of that huge success."

Hernandez was first elected to Dublin City Council in 2016 and served as vice mayor from 2018 to 2019. She was then elected to her current position in 2020, making her the first Latina mayor within the Tri-Valley region.

As mayor, Hernandez is a city representative on various regional and state committees. She contributes to the boards of the Alameda County Transportation Commission, East Bay Community Energy and Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority, among others.