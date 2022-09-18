Native American Day to kick off cultural series in Tri-Valley

The first event of the series will be Native American Day later this month at the Bankhead Plaza, described by LVA organizers as "a celebration of story, song, and dance appreciating the long history of culture and traditions that Native Americans have preserved through the centuries."

"Cultivating this partnership with Livermore Valley Arts ensures the current and future enrichment of our city and surrounding areas, which will give our next generations only further opportunities to learn and grow through the power of the arts," he continued.

"Supporting the arts and cultural programming in Livermore builds us all up, together," said Dyrell Foster, president of Las Positas College. "The arts serve so many crucial purposes in today's society, and they should be accessible to all. We are proud to invest in our local community through the Community Cultural Events at LVA and make sure these events happen where we live."

Las Positas College donated $20,000 to LVA as part of a partnership between the school and the arts organization, which will see Las Positas with a presence at the upcoming Community Cultural Celebration Series, hosted by LVA and kicking off on Friday (Sept. 23).

"As we get ready to kick off our 15th Anniversary Season at The Bankhead, we are extremely pleased to have our neighbors at Las Positas College supporting our free community events such as A Taste of Africa, Filipino Barrio Fiesta, ArtWalk, Diwali, and Hispanic Heritage Celebration. Ensuring that the arts are accessible and available for all in the Tri-Valley will only be an asset to the area where we work and live," he added.

"This partnership puts Livermore Valley Arts again closer to our goal of providing the best possible experience for the community," LVA Executive Director Chris Carter said.

A Chinese New Year event and Hispanic heritage celebration are scheduled for dates in 2023 that are still to be determined. The series will continue through May 2023, concluding with a celebration of AAPI Heritage Month.

The series will continue with "A Taste of Africa" on Oct. 1, followed by a Filipino Barrio Fiesta on Oct. 2 and LVA's 21st annual Art Walk on Oct. 8., then a Diwali celebration on Nov. 6.

"Livermore Valley Arts acknowledges that we are on the unceded ancestral homeland of the Ohlone," LVA officials said in the event description. "We affirm the sovereign rights of their community as First Peoples and are committed to supporting the traditional and contemporary evolution of the American Indian community and uplifting contemporary indigenous voices and culture."

The free event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. next Friday (Sept 23) is set to feature a drum circle, flute and dance performances, and storytelling aimed at showcasing the indigenous history and culture of the Tri-Valley.

Native American Day to kick off cultural series in Tri-Valley

Las Positas College joins with Livermore Valley Arts for program