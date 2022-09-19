Danville council poised to renew Tri-Valley Cities Coalition consultant contract

The Danville Town Council is set to decide on supporting an extension Tuesday for regional legislative advocacy services through a collaboration with fellow Tri-Valley communities.

"For the past two decades the five Tri-Valley cities including the Town of Danville, and Cities of Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton and San Ramon have worked together as a coalition to pursue and influence legislative solutions that benefit the Tri-Valley," management analyst Cat Bravo said in a staff report.

The Tri-Valley Cities Coalition shifted to a new legislative framework in 2017, with a strategic focus on local, state and federal advocacy, with Townsend Public Affairs selected to head advocacy efforts following a request for proposals and request for qualifications process.

With the Townsend contract set to expire this month, officials are set to consider renewing the deal for an additional five years, with the company being selected again in the current RFP and RFQ processes. The cost is $750,000 -- or $150,000 per agency -- for the five years.

Town staff are recommending that council members adopt a resolution approving the renewed contract, along with other items of routine business on the consent agenda.