San Ramon Planning Commission to consider scaled-back Bishop Ranch housing proposal

Due in part to the reduction in units, the proposed project is subject to the environmental mitigation measures under San Ramon's CityWalk Master Plan, without the requirement of any additional environmental review.

"The reduction in total residential units proposed, and the previous conversion of a portion of the BR 1A Neighborhood from multifamily housing units to a (Senior) Care Facility results in lesser impacts to traffic and circulation due to fewer units and the operational characteristics of a senior care facility," planning division manager Lauren Barr said in a staff report.

The proposal on the table for Tuesday's meeting was scaled back slightly, from 406 units to 381 units, in the formal development application on the table for commissioners Tuesday.

Commissioners will hear a presentation and public hearing, and vote if appropriate, on a 381-unit housing project proposed for an open 5.54-acre Bishop Ranch property at 6131 Bollinger Canyon Road.

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set Tuesday to discuss a proposed housing development that would bring hundreds of new units to the Bishop Ranch area -- but fewer than originally sought.

In other business, commissioners are set to consider voting on a wireless telecommunications facility at 259 San Ramon Valley Blvd. following a presentation and public hearing.

Commissioners will consider voting on the proposed project at their next regular meeting Tuesday (Sept. 20) at 7 p.m. The agenda is available here .

"The proposed Apartment Project is consistent with the General Plan and Zoning as well as the purpose and intent of the CityWalk Master Plan and related Design Guidelines," Barr said. "Additionally the Apartment Project is consistent with the project scope analyzed by the CityWalk EIR; and meets the necessary findings for the proposed Development Plan, Minor Exception and Architectural Review applications."

In addition, the proposal is subject to the city's affordable housing requirements, meaning at least 15% of units must be available to low- or very-low-income households.

Although the proposed project is subject to local regulations rather than falling under state affordable housing regulations, it is still subject to the maximum of five units required under state affordable housing law.

"The project is proposed in a 'wrap' building type, comprising of a 6-story parking garage 'wrapped' with residential units along the perimeter, which are intended to conceal the garage structure from public view," Barr said. "Residents access their units from a corridor connecting to the garage, with their individual parking stall located at the level common to their unit."

If approved, the proposed units would consist of five and seven story buildings, as well as a 663-stall parking structure.

The CityWalk plan allows for a total of 652 units for all three parcels at Bishop Ranch 1A. If approved, the proposed project would account for more than half of those. The neighboring senior care facility is Belmont Village, along with a planned park site, are set to complete the plan's vision for the area.

San Ramon Planning Commission to consider scaled-back Bishop Ranch housing proposal

Formal application sees units reduced from 406 to 381