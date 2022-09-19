SRVUSD board to discuss union negotiations

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District board is set to vote on reopening labor negotiations with classified employee unions Tuesday, along with a number of other items including district finances and new senior administration appointments.

Tuesday's agenda includes public hearings on joint initial proposals for labor negotiations and consideration of acceptance with the California School Employees Association (CSEA) and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

The agreements to begin negotiations for successor contracts with the unions for their respective upcoming periods -- July 2022 through July 2025 for CSEA, and for the 2022-2023 school year for SEIU -- are set to remain the same as the terms of the current contract, with some exceptions.

SEIU and the district have agreed to negotiate articles for salary and allowances and "miscellaneous" for the new contract, with CSEA and the district agreeing to negotiate 15 different articles of the current contract, including benefits, salary, vacation, disciplinary action and organizational security.

The votes on reopening negotiations with both unions include public hearings on the proposed reopener agreements. District staff are recommending that the board accept both joint initial proposals.