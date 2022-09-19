Tri-Valley teen arrested after crash injures pregnant driver, kills unborn child outside Sacramento

A teenager from Livermore faces a potential murder charge after allegedly crashing into another car while trying to flee authorities after a sideshow in Sacramento County, seriously injuring a pregnant woman and killing her unborn baby on Friday night.

The 17-year-old boy, whose name was not released due to him being underage, was arrested on suspicion of murder, felony reckless evasion of police and felony evasion by driving in the opposite direction of traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol's North Sacramento office.

Additional details about the criminal case, including whether the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office had filed formal charges, were not readily available on Monday because it is a juvenile matter.

The situation began unfolding at around 9:11 p.m. Friday with CHP units arriving to break up an apparent sideshow with more than 100 vehicles and pedestrians blocking the intersection of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard in Rio Linda, a town just north of Sacramento.

While officers dispersed the crowd, one CHP unit reportedly initiated a traffic stop on a Honda Accord but the driver failed to yield. The sedan was driven by the 17-year-old Livermore boy with three passengers – a 17-year-old boy from Copperopolis, a 21-year-old man from Union City and an 18-year-old man from Antioch, according to the CHP.