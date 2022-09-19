News

Tri-Valley teen arrested after crash injures pregnant driver, kills unborn child outside Sacramento

CHP alleges car was fleeing traffic stop after sideshow in Rio Linda; six people hurt in all

by Jeremy Walsh / Livermore Vine

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 19, 2022, 11:22 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A teenager from Livermore faces a potential murder charge after allegedly crashing into another car while trying to flee authorities after a sideshow in Sacramento County, seriously injuring a pregnant woman and killing her unborn baby on Friday night.

(Courtesy CHP)

The 17-year-old boy, whose name was not released due to him being underage, was arrested on suspicion of murder, felony reckless evasion of police and felony evasion by driving in the opposite direction of traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol's North Sacramento office.

Additional details about the criminal case, including whether the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office had filed formal charges, were not readily available on Monday because it is a juvenile matter.

The situation began unfolding at around 9:11 p.m. Friday with CHP units arriving to break up an apparent sideshow with more than 100 vehicles and pedestrians blocking the intersection of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard in Rio Linda, a town just north of Sacramento.

While officers dispersed the crowd, one CHP unit reportedly initiated a traffic stop on a Honda Accord but the driver failed to yield. The sedan was driven by the 17-year-old Livermore boy with three passengers – a 17-year-old boy from Copperopolis, a 21-year-old man from Union City and an 18-year-old man from Antioch, according to the CHP.

During the ensuing pursuit, the Accord allegedly blew through a red light at the intersection of Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard and collided perpendicularly with a Honda Civic.

"The (28-year-old) driver of the Honda Civic was transported for major injuries and her fetus suffered fatal injuries," the CHP said. "The passenger suffered moderate complaint of pain injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The passengers in the Honda Accord were transported to local hospitals for complaint of pain injuries."

The Livermore teen was arrested, cleared by medical personnel for minor injuries and booked into Sacramento County Juvenile Hall related to the crash, according to the CHP.

The CHP reported that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information can contact CHP-North Sacramento officers at 916-348-2300.

