Community Briefs: Racial justice oversight applications | Oktoberfest in San Ramon | Danville Picks

After the close of applications on Oct. 10 at 5 p.m., interviews are planned for Oct. 24, followed by appointments by the Board of Supervisors on Nov. 8.

Applications are available here.

Oktoberfest at Forest Home Farms

The San Ramon Valley Historic Foundation is hosting its annual Oktoberfest fundraiser at Forest Home Farms at the start of next month, with tickets available through Sept. 28.

This year's event is aimed at raising funds to restore the Boone House at the Forest Home Farms park site.

The celebration is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 1, with a German themed lunch, concert, and tours of the park as some of the highlights.

More information and tickets are available here.

Danville Picks

Danville officials are seeking small, local, brick-and-mortar businesses to participate in this year's Danville Picks Holiday Gift Guide.

Ads in the upcoming publication are available at a reduced rate ahead of the deadline for print space on Oct. 7. Businesses can continue to advertise in the digital version of the publication after that.

The Danville Picks Holiday Gift Guide is distributed to more than 55,000 households throughout the Tri-Valley, according to town officials, ahead of the town's signature Lighting of the Old Oak Tree event, scheduled for Nov. 25 this year.

More information is available here.