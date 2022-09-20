News

Community Briefs: Racial justice oversight applications | Oktoberfest in San Ramon | Danville Picks

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 20, 2022, 10:48 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Racial justice oversight applications

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants for nine seats on its 18-member Racial Justice Oversight Body.

Applications are open through Oct. 10 for all nine community representative seats on the body. These consist of two members from the Contra Costa Racial Justice Coalition; two representatives with personal history of involvement in the criminal or juvenile justice system; one member from a justice-oriented organization involving youth; one member from a faith-based organization, and one member who is either school age or from an organization that serves school age youth.

The selected members are expected to serve two-year terms beginning at the start of January.

In addition to quarterly meetings, representatives are expected to attend monthly subcommittee meetings.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

After the close of applications on Oct. 10 at 5 p.m., interviews are planned for Oct. 24, followed by appointments by the Board of Supervisors on Nov. 8.

Applications are available here.

Oktoberfest at Forest Home Farms

The San Ramon Valley Historic Foundation is hosting its annual Oktoberfest fundraiser at Forest Home Farms at the start of next month, with tickets available through Sept. 28.

This year's event is aimed at raising funds to restore the Boone House at the Forest Home Farms park site.

The celebration is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 1, with a German themed lunch, concert, and tours of the park as some of the highlights.

More information and tickets are available here.

Danville Picks

Danville officials are seeking small, local, brick-and-mortar businesses to participate in this year's Danville Picks Holiday Gift Guide.

Ads in the upcoming publication are available at a reduced rate ahead of the deadline for print space on Oct. 7. Businesses can continue to advertise in the digital version of the publication after that.

The Danville Picks Holiday Gift Guide is distributed to more than 55,000 households throughout the Tri-Valley, according to town officials, ahead of the town's signature Lighting of the Old Oak Tree event, scheduled for Nov. 25 this year.

More information is available here.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Community Briefs: Racial justice oversight applications | Oktoberfest in San Ramon | Danville Picks

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 20, 2022, 10:48 pm

Racial justice oversight applications

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants for nine seats on its 18-member Racial Justice Oversight Body.

Applications are open through Oct. 10 for all nine community representative seats on the body. These consist of two members from the Contra Costa Racial Justice Coalition; two representatives with personal history of involvement in the criminal or juvenile justice system; one member from a justice-oriented organization involving youth; one member from a faith-based organization, and one member who is either school age or from an organization that serves school age youth.

The selected members are expected to serve two-year terms beginning at the start of January.

In addition to quarterly meetings, representatives are expected to attend monthly subcommittee meetings.

After the close of applications on Oct. 10 at 5 p.m., interviews are planned for Oct. 24, followed by appointments by the Board of Supervisors on Nov. 8.

Applications are available here.

Oktoberfest at Forest Home Farms

The San Ramon Valley Historic Foundation is hosting its annual Oktoberfest fundraiser at Forest Home Farms at the start of next month, with tickets available through Sept. 28.

This year's event is aimed at raising funds to restore the Boone House at the Forest Home Farms park site.

The celebration is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 1, with a German themed lunch, concert, and tours of the park as some of the highlights.

More information and tickets are available here.

Danville Picks

Danville officials are seeking small, local, brick-and-mortar businesses to participate in this year's Danville Picks Holiday Gift Guide.

Ads in the upcoming publication are available at a reduced rate ahead of the deadline for print space on Oct. 7. Businesses can continue to advertise in the digital version of the publication after that.

The Danville Picks Holiday Gift Guide is distributed to more than 55,000 households throughout the Tri-Valley, according to town officials, ahead of the town's signature Lighting of the Old Oak Tree event, scheduled for Nov. 25 this year.

More information is available here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.