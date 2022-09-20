News

Dublin to unveil new park with veterans' memorial sculpture

30-acre Don Biddle Community Park set for grand-opening ceremony this weekend

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 20, 2022, 7:54 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

An artist rendering of the new Don Biddle Community Park. It will be officially dedicated Sept. 24. (Image via BCN)

Dublin is getting ready to unveil a new community park that will feature a public art installation in the form of an American veterans' memorial monument.

The Don Biddle Community Park is a new 30-acre park located on a former portion of Camp Parks Army Base. On Saturday (Sept. 24), the city will hold a grand opening of the park that will be part of a community celebration that will also include the park's dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony.

The veterans' monument was a key element in the plans and development for the new park, which is named for Don Biddle, who once served as Dublin's vice mayor during his 40 years of dedication to the Dublin community. He died in 2018.

Sculptor Steven Whyte and his team were selected in 2018 to design, create, and install the new veterans' memorial. The monument's title and design reference Dublin's early history and its reputation as the crossroads of the Bay Area. As it has been for the last six decades, Dublin is located at the crossroads of Interstate 580 and Interstate 680, two major freeways bisecting the burgeoning Tri-Valley region.

Dublin's significance as a crossroads dates back hundreds of years to when Native American trading trails criss-crossed the area. Whyte saw a correlation between this history and his military subject. He wanted to reflect on the crossroads prompted by military service, how Camp Parks had led many individuals to cross paths in Dublin, shaping the community as they served the United States.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Whyte designed a memorial centered around the crossing of two roads. Constructed in concrete, the two roads are sculpted with a variety of textures to indicate everything from evolving Jeep tire treads to a large variety of footprints representing the many varieties of servicemen and women who have left their mark on Camp Parks and Dublin. These elements allow for public participation and engagement, encouraging visitors to walk in the footsteps of these heroes.

The two roads are also designed to symbolize the journey of military service and the long path that begins with enlistment and travels through training, deployment and the eventual return to civilian life.

Standing at the four corners of the intersection are four 9-foot-tall figures of veterans standing at attention in front of flags erected at each junction. Each figure represents a military branch and period significant to Dublin's Camp Parks.

"As the son of a career military officer, I grew up on military bases," Whyte said. "I have always had the utmost respect for servicemen and women. Their sacrifice, bravery, and commitment to duty represents the truest expression of patriotism and love of country. I am deeply impressed that the city of Dublin chose to include a veterans' tribute in the development of this new community park. When Dublin residents play on this playground, engage in a tennis match, or have a picnic, they will do so alongside this permanent reminder of the men and women who sacrificed so that they could enjoy this park in safety and freedom."

Camp Parks is home to the U.S. Army's 91st Division and part of the U.S. Army Combat Support Training Center. The facility was built during World War II and was commissioned in January 1943 as Camp Parks.

Saturday's ceremonies will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The park is located at 6100 Horizon Pkwy., Dublin.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Dublin to unveil new park with veterans' memorial sculpture

30-acre Don Biddle Community Park set for grand-opening ceremony this weekend

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 20, 2022, 7:54 pm

Dublin is getting ready to unveil a new community park that will feature a public art installation in the form of an American veterans' memorial monument.

The Don Biddle Community Park is a new 30-acre park located on a former portion of Camp Parks Army Base. On Saturday (Sept. 24), the city will hold a grand opening of the park that will be part of a community celebration that will also include the park's dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony.

The veterans' monument was a key element in the plans and development for the new park, which is named for Don Biddle, who once served as Dublin's vice mayor during his 40 years of dedication to the Dublin community. He died in 2018.

Sculptor Steven Whyte and his team were selected in 2018 to design, create, and install the new veterans' memorial. The monument's title and design reference Dublin's early history and its reputation as the crossroads of the Bay Area. As it has been for the last six decades, Dublin is located at the crossroads of Interstate 580 and Interstate 680, two major freeways bisecting the burgeoning Tri-Valley region.

Dublin's significance as a crossroads dates back hundreds of years to when Native American trading trails criss-crossed the area. Whyte saw a correlation between this history and his military subject. He wanted to reflect on the crossroads prompted by military service, how Camp Parks had led many individuals to cross paths in Dublin, shaping the community as they served the United States.

Whyte designed a memorial centered around the crossing of two roads. Constructed in concrete, the two roads are sculpted with a variety of textures to indicate everything from evolving Jeep tire treads to a large variety of footprints representing the many varieties of servicemen and women who have left their mark on Camp Parks and Dublin. These elements allow for public participation and engagement, encouraging visitors to walk in the footsteps of these heroes.

The two roads are also designed to symbolize the journey of military service and the long path that begins with enlistment and travels through training, deployment and the eventual return to civilian life.

Standing at the four corners of the intersection are four 9-foot-tall figures of veterans standing at attention in front of flags erected at each junction. Each figure represents a military branch and period significant to Dublin's Camp Parks.

"As the son of a career military officer, I grew up on military bases," Whyte said. "I have always had the utmost respect for servicemen and women. Their sacrifice, bravery, and commitment to duty represents the truest expression of patriotism and love of country. I am deeply impressed that the city of Dublin chose to include a veterans' tribute in the development of this new community park. When Dublin residents play on this playground, engage in a tennis match, or have a picnic, they will do so alongside this permanent reminder of the men and women who sacrificed so that they could enjoy this park in safety and freedom."

Camp Parks is home to the U.S. Army's 91st Division and part of the U.S. Army Combat Support Training Center. The facility was built during World War II and was commissioned in January 1943 as Camp Parks.

Saturday's ceremonies will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The park is located at 6100 Horizon Pkwy., Dublin.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.