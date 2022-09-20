Get ready for Tri-Valley election season

With roughly two months to go before the Nov. 8 election and plenty of seats on local governing bodies up for grabs, civic organizations — including the DanvilleSanRamon.com, Pleasanton Weekly and LivermoreVine.com — are organizing in-person and virtual events through which voters can learn about the candidates.

The events run most of September and into October. The Alameda and Contra Costa Registrars of Voters expects to send out mail-in ballots to residents no later than Oct. 10.

Here's a list of the upcoming voter-education events, all of which are free and open to the public.

San Ramon Mayor, City Council

(Three candidates for mayor; two candidates for District 2; two candidates for District 4)

6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 via Zoom and live streamed on the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page. Hosted by DanvilleSanRamon.com and the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce. Moderated by DanvilleSanRamon.com Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Jeremy Walsh. Register at SanRamon.org. Submit questions by Sept. 20 to [email protected]

Dublin City Council