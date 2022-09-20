Arts

Get ready for Tri-Valley election season

Civic groups host events in preparation for Election Day

by Danville San Ramon Staff / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 20, 2022, 7:40 pm 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

With roughly two months to go before the Nov. 8 election and plenty of seats on local governing bodies up for grabs, civic organizations — including the DanvilleSanRamon.com, Pleasanton Weekly and LivermoreVine.com — are organizing in-person and virtual events through which voters can learn about the candidates.

The events run most of September and into October. The Alameda and Contra Costa Registrars of Voters expects to send out mail-in ballots to residents no later than Oct. 10.

Here's a list of the upcoming voter-education events, all of which are free and open to the public.

San Ramon Mayor, City Council

(Three candidates for mayor; two candidates for District 2; two candidates for District 4)

6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 via Zoom and live streamed on the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page. Hosted by DanvilleSanRamon.com and the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce. Moderated by DanvilleSanRamon.com Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Jeremy Walsh. Register at SanRamon.org. Submit questions by Sept. 20 to [email protected]

Dublin City Council

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

(Three candidates for two at-large seats)

6-6:50 p.m., Oct. 3 via Zoom and live streamed on Dublin Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page. Hosted by Pleasanton Weekly and the Dublin Chamber of Commerce. Moderated by Pleasanton Weekly Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Jeremy Walsh. Register and submit questions here.

Dublin San Ramon Services District

(Two candidates for District 2; two candidates for District 5)

7 to 7:50 p.m. Oct. 3 (after the Dublin City Council forum) via Zoom and live streamed on Dublin Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page. Hosted by Pleasanton Weekly and the Dublin Chamber of Commerce. Moderated by Pleasanton Weekly Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Jeremy Walsh. Register and submit questions here.

Pleasanton City Council

(Two candidates for District 1; three candidates for District 3)

6-8 p.m. Sept. 12 in City Council Chambers, 200 Old Bernal Ave., Pleasanton: Hosted by Pleasanton Weekly and moderated by Pleasanton Weekly Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Jeremy Walsh. Live streamed and recorded on Pleasanton Weekly's YouTube Channel.

5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 via Zoom: The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce will host. Chamber President / CEO James Cooper will moderate. Register at Pleasanton.org. Send questions by Sept. 21 to [email protected]

Pleasanton Unified School District

(Two candidates for Area 2; one candidate for Area 5)

6-8 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Pleasanton Unified School District Boardroom, 4665 Bernal Ave., Pleasanton. Hosted by Pleasanton Weekly and Pleasanton PTA Council. Moderated by Pleasanton Weekly Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Jeremy Walsh. Live streamed and recorded on Pleasanton Weekly's YouTube Channel. Send questions to [email protected]

Livermore Mayor, City Council

(Two candidates for mayor; two candidates for District 1; two candidates for District 2)

6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Robert Livermore Community Center, 4444 East Ave., Livermore. Hosted by LivermoreVine.com and the Livermore Chamber of Commerce; moderated by LivermoreVine.com Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Cierra Bailey. Livermore mayor and council: The candidates for mayor will answer questions from 6-6:50 p.m., with the forum for Districts 1 and 2 council candidates beginning at 7 p.m. Recorded on LivermoreVine.com's YouTube Channel.

Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District

(Nine candidates for three at-large seats)

6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 26 in the school district boardroom, 685C E Jack London Blvd., Livermore. Hosted by LivermoreVine.com and the Livermore Indivisible; moderated by LivermoreVine.com Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Cierra Bailey. Submit questions here.

Alameda County District Attorney

(Two candidates for one seat)

6:15-7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 via Zoom. Hosted by Alameda Chamber & Economic Alliance, in partnership with the San Leandro Chamber of Commerce. Register here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Get ready for Tri-Valley election season

Civic groups host events in preparation for Election Day

by Danville San Ramon Staff / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 20, 2022, 7:40 pm

With roughly two months to go before the Nov. 8 election and plenty of seats on local governing bodies up for grabs, civic organizations — including the DanvilleSanRamon.com, Pleasanton Weekly and LivermoreVine.com — are organizing in-person and virtual events through which voters can learn about the candidates.

The events run most of September and into October. The Alameda and Contra Costa Registrars of Voters expects to send out mail-in ballots to residents no later than Oct. 10.

Here's a list of the upcoming voter-education events, all of which are free and open to the public.

San Ramon Mayor, City Council

(Three candidates for mayor; two candidates for District 2; two candidates for District 4)

6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 via Zoom and live streamed on the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page. Hosted by DanvilleSanRamon.com and the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce. Moderated by DanvilleSanRamon.com Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Jeremy Walsh. Register at SanRamon.org. Submit questions by Sept. 20 to [email protected]

Dublin City Council

(Three candidates for two at-large seats)

6-6:50 p.m., Oct. 3 via Zoom and live streamed on Dublin Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page. Hosted by Pleasanton Weekly and the Dublin Chamber of Commerce. Moderated by Pleasanton Weekly Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Jeremy Walsh. Register and submit questions here.

Dublin San Ramon Services District

(Two candidates for District 2; two candidates for District 5)

7 to 7:50 p.m. Oct. 3 (after the Dublin City Council forum) via Zoom and live streamed on Dublin Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page. Hosted by Pleasanton Weekly and the Dublin Chamber of Commerce. Moderated by Pleasanton Weekly Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Jeremy Walsh. Register and submit questions here.

Pleasanton City Council

(Two candidates for District 1; three candidates for District 3)

6-8 p.m. Sept. 12 in City Council Chambers, 200 Old Bernal Ave., Pleasanton: Hosted by Pleasanton Weekly and moderated by Pleasanton Weekly Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Jeremy Walsh. Live streamed and recorded on Pleasanton Weekly's YouTube Channel.

5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 via Zoom: The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce will host. Chamber President / CEO James Cooper will moderate. Register at Pleasanton.org. Send questions by Sept. 21 to [email protected]

Pleasanton Unified School District

(Two candidates for Area 2; one candidate for Area 5)

6-8 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Pleasanton Unified School District Boardroom, 4665 Bernal Ave., Pleasanton. Hosted by Pleasanton Weekly and Pleasanton PTA Council. Moderated by Pleasanton Weekly Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Jeremy Walsh. Live streamed and recorded on Pleasanton Weekly's YouTube Channel. Send questions to [email protected]

Livermore Mayor, City Council

(Two candidates for mayor; two candidates for District 1; two candidates for District 2)

6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Robert Livermore Community Center, 4444 East Ave., Livermore. Hosted by LivermoreVine.com and the Livermore Chamber of Commerce; moderated by LivermoreVine.com Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Cierra Bailey. Livermore mayor and council: The candidates for mayor will answer questions from 6-6:50 p.m., with the forum for Districts 1 and 2 council candidates beginning at 7 p.m. Recorded on LivermoreVine.com's YouTube Channel.

Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District

(Nine candidates for three at-large seats)

6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 26 in the school district boardroom, 685C E Jack London Blvd., Livermore. Hosted by LivermoreVine.com and the Livermore Indivisible; moderated by LivermoreVine.com Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Cierra Bailey. Submit questions here.

Alameda County District Attorney

(Two candidates for one seat)

6:15-7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 via Zoom. Hosted by Alameda Chamber & Economic Alliance, in partnership with the San Leandro Chamber of Commerce. Register here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.