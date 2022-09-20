Pleasanton Preps: Should EBAL expand into a super-league?

Clayton Valley would be part of the 13-school Diablo Athletic League (DAL), which it is a current member of for all sports but football.

In the one proposed by Acalanes (Lafayette), the EBAL would remain the same, save for Clayton Valley no longer being a member of the EBAL for football.

The North Coast Section last week forwarded on two different proposals to the December meeting -- one from Acalanes and one from Dougherty Valley -- that will shape the EBAL for the four-year span.

The 2024-28 East Bay Athletic League will either pretty much remain the same, or have a different makeup by adding a pair of schools.

Mike Hansen, the boys' basketball coach and acting athletic director at Dougherty Valley, as well as the architect of the proposal, explained the thought process for the EBAL.

There would be two leagues, much the same as now. Adding Clayton Valley for a full season of sports, along with Campolindo into the fold would create the top league in NCS and arguably the top league in the Bay Area.

The Dougherty Valley plan adds Clayton Valley for all sports in the EBAL, and would add Campolindo (Moraga) to the league as well, making it a 13-team league.

One of the listed rationales for the move in the proposal is travel costs as a team like Clayton Valley (Concord) would have excessive travel to half of the EBAL schools. Factor in travel through the I-680 corridor on Friday nights either to or from Clayton Valley and it would be a nightmare.

That would leave the EBAL as an 11-team league with the league kept as is except for Clayton Valley no longer in EBAL football.

The way the last meeting went, it appears the Acalanes proposal will be the one NCS adopts.

It is true, but there is validity to the travel issues, although Hansen points out it would not be as bad as some think. "With the two divisions set up geographically, it would not be that much more travel," according to Hansen.

"Let's make it a super-league," Hansen said. "We would have two divisions set up geographically and our playoffs would be better and deeper."

The meeting in December is where the final decision is scheduled to be announced.

"The Orinda area wants to keep all their schools together and the BVAL and the DAL like what they have as well," Hansen explained. "That would put us back to what we have in the EBAL and that would be fine as well."

In the recent meeting, all the 11 EBAL schools favored the Dougherty Valley proposal, with every other school involved in the proposals -- 19 schools in all -- going with the Acalanes plan.

Pleasanton Preps: Should EBAL expand into a super-league?

NCS weighing two proposals for changes to Tri-Valley schools' sports league