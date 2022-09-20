News

Seven Tri-Valley schools, including four in SRVUSD, named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Two in Dublin, one in Pleasanton also make list

by Christian Trujano / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 20, 2022, 11:24 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

A total of seven schools in the Tri-Valley were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on last Friday.

National Blue Ribbon Schools seal.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District alone had four schools recognized -- Coyote Creek Elementary School, Gale Ranch Middle School, Iron Horse Middle School and Windemere Ranch Middle School -- which is more than any other district in the state.

According to the Department of Education's website, 297 schools received the recognition nationally based on their "overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups."

The department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates.

"Exemplary High-Performing Schools" are schools that perform highly on state assessments or nationally normed tests while "Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools" are ones that excel in closing achievement gaps between a school's student groups and all students.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

All the schools in the Tri-Valley, including the four in San Ramon, were recognized in the Exemplary High-Performing Schools category.

"We are proud of our Blue Ribbon schools who go above and beyond to support our students' success," SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said in a news release.

"These schools exemplify everything we stand for in San Ramon Valley Unified School District because their students are effective thinkers, creators, collaborators and communicators who will most definitely make a difference in our world," Malloy added. "We look forward to celebrating these accomplishments in the coming weeks with our schools and communities."

Fallon Middle School and Kolb Elementary School in Dublin were also on the National Blue Ribbon Schools list.

"This recognition highlights the dedication and hard work put in by the staff and students at Kolb and Fallon," DUSD Superintendent Chris Funk said in a news release. "I'd like to congratulate them on this rare achievement. Very few schools in the Tri-Valley have received this recognition in the nearly 40 years it has been around. Our entire community -- not just the Fallon and Kolb communities -- should be very proud of this honor."

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

In Pleasanton, Hart Middle School was recognized as a Blue Ribbon school for the first time since it first opened in 2000. According to a news release from the district, receiving this award speaks to "Hart's strong legacy of overall academic performance and closing achievement gaps."

"We are proud to share this National Blue Ribbon distinction with our entire Hart Middle School community," Hart principal Caroline Fields said in the news release. "This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our students and staff every day."

In the news release, PUSD Superintendent David Haglund congratulated the school on receiving the national recognition.

"Our entire community should be proud of this award, which speaks to our school's strong legacy of excellence and the world-class education that continues to make Pleasanton Unified a destination district for families," Haglund said.

Hart, along with all the other schools in the Tri-Valley, will be receiving a National Blue Ribbon flag to fly at the school.

"I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams," Cardona said in a statement.

"As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives," he added.

A front row seat to local high school sports.

Check out our new newsletter, the Playbook.

Christian Trujano
 
Christian Trujano, a Bay Area native and San Jose State alum, joined Embarcadero Media in May 2022 following his graduation. He is an award-winning student journalist who has covered stories in San Jose ranging from crime to higher education. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you education news. Become a member today.
Join

Seven Tri-Valley schools, including four in SRVUSD, named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Two in Dublin, one in Pleasanton also make list

by Christian Trujano / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 20, 2022, 11:24 pm

A total of seven schools in the Tri-Valley were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on last Friday.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District alone had four schools recognized -- Coyote Creek Elementary School, Gale Ranch Middle School, Iron Horse Middle School and Windemere Ranch Middle School -- which is more than any other district in the state.

According to the Department of Education's website, 297 schools received the recognition nationally based on their "overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups."

The department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates.

"Exemplary High-Performing Schools" are schools that perform highly on state assessments or nationally normed tests while "Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools" are ones that excel in closing achievement gaps between a school's student groups and all students.

All the schools in the Tri-Valley, including the four in San Ramon, were recognized in the Exemplary High-Performing Schools category.

"We are proud of our Blue Ribbon schools who go above and beyond to support our students' success," SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said in a news release.

"These schools exemplify everything we stand for in San Ramon Valley Unified School District because their students are effective thinkers, creators, collaborators and communicators who will most definitely make a difference in our world," Malloy added. "We look forward to celebrating these accomplishments in the coming weeks with our schools and communities."

Fallon Middle School and Kolb Elementary School in Dublin were also on the National Blue Ribbon Schools list.

"This recognition highlights the dedication and hard work put in by the staff and students at Kolb and Fallon," DUSD Superintendent Chris Funk said in a news release. "I'd like to congratulate them on this rare achievement. Very few schools in the Tri-Valley have received this recognition in the nearly 40 years it has been around. Our entire community -- not just the Fallon and Kolb communities -- should be very proud of this honor."

In Pleasanton, Hart Middle School was recognized as a Blue Ribbon school for the first time since it first opened in 2000. According to a news release from the district, receiving this award speaks to "Hart's strong legacy of overall academic performance and closing achievement gaps."

"We are proud to share this National Blue Ribbon distinction with our entire Hart Middle School community," Hart principal Caroline Fields said in the news release. "This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our students and staff every day."

In the news release, PUSD Superintendent David Haglund congratulated the school on receiving the national recognition.

"Our entire community should be proud of this award, which speaks to our school's strong legacy of excellence and the world-class education that continues to make Pleasanton Unified a destination district for families," Haglund said.

Hart, along with all the other schools in the Tri-Valley, will be receiving a National Blue Ribbon flag to fly at the school.

"I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams," Cardona said in a statement.

"As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives," he added.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.