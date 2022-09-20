Seven Tri-Valley schools, including four in SRVUSD, named National Blue Ribbon Schools

"Exemplary High-Performing Schools" are schools that perform highly on state assessments or nationally normed tests while "Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools" are ones that excel in closing achievement gaps between a school's student groups and all students.

According to the Department of Education's website, 297 schools received the recognition nationally based on their "overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups."

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District alone had four schools recognized -- Coyote Creek Elementary School, Gale Ranch Middle School, Iron Horse Middle School and Windemere Ranch Middle School -- which is more than any other district in the state.

A total of seven schools in the Tri-Valley were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on last Friday.

"This recognition highlights the dedication and hard work put in by the staff and students at Kolb and Fallon," DUSD Superintendent Chris Funk said in a news release. "I'd like to congratulate them on this rare achievement. Very few schools in the Tri-Valley have received this recognition in the nearly 40 years it has been around. Our entire community -- not just the Fallon and Kolb communities -- should be very proud of this honor."

"These schools exemplify everything we stand for in San Ramon Valley Unified School District because their students are effective thinkers, creators, collaborators and communicators who will most definitely make a difference in our world," Malloy added. "We look forward to celebrating these accomplishments in the coming weeks with our schools and communities."

"We are proud of our Blue Ribbon schools who go above and beyond to support our students' success," SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said in a news release.

All the schools in the Tri-Valley, including the four in San Ramon, were recognized in the Exemplary High-Performing Schools category.

Hart, along with all the other schools in the Tri-Valley, will be receiving a National Blue Ribbon flag to fly at the school.

"Our entire community should be proud of this award, which speaks to our school's strong legacy of excellence and the world-class education that continues to make Pleasanton Unified a destination district for families," Haglund said.

"We are proud to share this National Blue Ribbon distinction with our entire Hart Middle School community," Hart principal Caroline Fields said in the news release. "This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our students and staff every day."

In Pleasanton, Hart Middle School was recognized as a Blue Ribbon school for the first time since it first opened in 2000. According to a news release from the district, receiving this award speaks to "Hart's strong legacy of overall academic performance and closing achievement gaps."

"As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives," he added.

"I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams," Cardona said in a statement.

Seven Tri-Valley schools, including four in SRVUSD, named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Two in Dublin, one in Pleasanton also make list