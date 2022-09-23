Ex-Santa Clara supe joins SRVUSD cabinet as assistant superintendent

"Danny, you've served our district with integrity and dedication for 10 years, and we do support your decision to move to Fremont," SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said at Tuesday's board meeting.

Kemp's predecessor, Danny Hillman, had been promoted to the position of chief business officer in November. Hillman has been appointed as assistant superintendent of business services at the Fremont Unified School District -- working in the administration of Fremont Superintendent CJ Cammack, a former assistant superintendent of human resources at SRVUSD from 2013 to 2015.

Stella Kemp, who resigned as superintendent at the Santa Clara Unified School District earlier this year, has taken the reins at the top of the district's business department, with Kelly Hilton being promoted to director of technology.

The vote means that the title of chief business officer, along with Hillman's previous title of assistant superintendent of facilities, business, and operations are being eliminated and replaced with one position, which is Kemp's new title: assistant superintendent of business operations.

In addition to voting to appoint Kemp and Hilton to their new positions, the SRVUSD board voted unanimously in favor of a resolution recognizing the restructuring of the district's business department.

"We are particularly impressed by your deep understanding and an appreciation and the way you communicated how all of those significant areas move our strategic directions forward, and how all of the people that serve those significant areas are necessary for our work," he continued.

"We are excited to welcome you, Stella, to this wonderful community, this amazing team, and we know that your vast experience in public education is going to serve us well," Malloy said at Tuesday's board meeting. "You will be overseeing all operations, business, child nutrition, custodial services, facilities maintenance and ground, technology, transportation and the warehouse."

Kemp resigned as superintendent at SCUSD earlier this year amid controversy surrounding the hiring process for a principal of one of the district's elementary schools. Prior to her appointment to that position in 2019, she served as superintendent at the San Bruno Park School District.

Hilton, who was first hired in the district as an instructional technology coordinator last year, is filling the shoes of outgoing director of technology Greg Pitzer, who was appointed to the position in 2017. It was not immediately clear where Pitzer's next job would be.

Hillman served as assistant superintendent of business operations and facilities beginning in 2020 and until his promotion to chief business officer last November. His first position in the school district was as assistant principal at Dougherty Valley High School from 2012 to 2013, then as principal from 2013 to 2016. He began work with the district office in 2016, as director of facilities development, before shifting to the business department as executive director of business services in 2019.

Ex-Santa Clara supe joins SRVUSD cabinet as assistant superintendent

District also promotes new technology director