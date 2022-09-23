San Ramon City Manager Gorton retiring in January

San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton announced Friday that he plans to retire from the city government early in the new year to cap a public service career of 35 years that also included time as San Ramon's police chief.

Gorton started his career in law enforcement with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office in 1988 as a deputy-sheriff, spending a significant portion of his tenure working in San Ramon under the city's prior contract with the county for police services. He was a key member of the founding San Ramon Police Department when the city split from the county in favor of its own police agency in 2007.

After seven years as a police captain, Gorton ascended to police chief in November 2013 -- a position he held for more than three years, including six months in double duty also as interim city manager in 2016. The San Ramon City Council appointed Gorton as the permanent city manager in January 2017.

"Words do not adequately express my love for this community and the team that has dedicated their lives to provide a quality of life that is unmatched to those who live, work and play in San Ramon," Gorton said in a statement on Friday.

"The beacon that leads us all is our city council's vision for San Ramon; both past and present. I am grateful to have worked for this community, and have been a firsthand witness as our councils have put the priorities of the community first," Gorton added. "Our staff is amazing and is the very reason San Ramon is one of the most attractive communities in the country. With the leadership of our current department directors, I have full confidence in the success of San Ramon going forward."