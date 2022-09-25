News

Staying Healthy: Running to support survivors of domestic violence

Tri-Valley Haven celebrating 25th anniversary of fundraising Pace for Peace

by Nicole Gonzales / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 25, 2022, 2:31 pm
Participants of the Tri-Valley Haven's 2021 Pace for Peace event cross the finish line. (Photo courtesy Tri-Valley Haven)

Participants of an upcoming run hosted in Livermore will be running, walking and jogging to provide proceeds to individuals impacted by domestic violence.

Participants walk in the Tri-Valley Haven's 2021 Pace for Peace event. (Photo courtesy Tri-Valley Haven)

The annual Pace for Peace race will be hosted by Tri-Valley Haven, a Livermore-based nonprofit that aims to give resources to survivors of domestic violence and those fleeing from it. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the fundraising event.

Pace for Peace is a great way to begin October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, according to Tri-Valley Haven Executive Director Christine Dillman.

"The Haven's Pace is a fun way to support an important, local cause," Dillman said. "The Pace raises both awareness and vital funds that help Tri-Valley Haven's domestic violence programs and the clients in need who we serve."

Over the years, Pace for Peace has helped to fund many programs the organization offers. Proceeds from this year's event will go toward funding resources such as counseling, shelter and case management for survivors and their children.

"The funds from the Pace for Peace event go towards funding Tri-Valley Haven's domestic violence services and to local families fleeing abuse. Tri-Valley Haven runs the only confidential domestic violence shelter in the Tri-Valley and the only shelter that takes boys older than 11 years of age as part of families," Dillman said.

"We provide a myriad of other services including individual counseling, support groups, restraining order assistance and prevention education," she added.

Nonprofit staff also aim to provide prevention workshops that can decrease the cycle of domestic abuse. They often teach anti-dating-violence and healthy relationship classes to high school and teenaged students in the area.

Runners in the Tri-Valley Haven's 2021 Pace for Peace event wave at event photographers. (Photo courtesy Tri-Valley Haven)

Tri-Valley Haven has been active in the community since 1977 and began its Pace for Peace event in 1997.

"Each year the event has grown due to the strong support from our supporters, volunteers, clients, local businesses and the Tri-Valley community," Dillman said of the race's longevity. "We cannot do this important work alone. Tri-Valley Haven is so very grateful to the Tri-Valley community."

Businesses will have the opportunity to assist Tri-Valley Haven and the larger community by sponsoring or donating to the organization.

"The Pace for Peace is a chance to bring awareness and to make sure everyone knows that Tri-Valley Haven is here to help," Dillman said. "Unfortunately, Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Sunol are not immune to domestic violence."

Dillman emphasized the importance of awareness for the cause, explaining that in California alone one in three women and one in five men will experience some form of physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

Dillman shared that Tri-Valley Haven's 24-hour crisis line receives approximately 4,000 calls for help from local survivors each year.

"The prevalence of domestic violence has dramatically increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began," Dillman said.

As a nod to the 25th anniversary, the organization will have raffles, awards and a bounce house. As well as free T-shirts designed by local students from previous pace races.

Scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Oct. 1, Pace for Peace participants will be able to choose 5 or 10K distances that run through the Livermore Valley along the Arroyo bike trail.

"Tri-Valley Haven believes in empowering survivors," Dillman said. "Over the past four decades, Tri-Valley Haven has assisted thousands of individuals and families fleeing abuse to become safe, empowered and self-sufficient."

Organizers of the event seek to ensure that individuals of all activity levels will be able to enjoy themselves, whether they be competitive runners or beginners.

"The Pace for Peace has something for everyone. It is a great way to support this vital, local cause," Dillman said.

More information about the race or programs can be found at the nonprofit's website, trivalleyhaven.org.

Participants of the Tri-Valley Haven's 2021 Pace for Peace event line up to begin the race. (Photo courtesy Tri-Valley Haven)

