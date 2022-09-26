San Ramon council poised to reappoint poet laureate

The San Ramon City Council is set to consider appointing the city's current poet laureate for an additional term at its next regular meeting on Tuesday evening.

Jenyth Jo Gearhart-Utchen, a San Ramon resident of more than 25 years, has served as the city's poet laureate since 2018.

Although city officials received and reviewed an application from a challenger for the next two-year term, Gearhart-Utchen is recommended for an additional term following interviews by a subcommittee composed of members of the Parks and Community Services and Arts Advisory Committee.

"The committee felt both candidates were qualified and would make excellent poet laureates; however, Jenyth Jo Gearhart-Utchen has extensive experience and strong connections to the community," parks and community services director Kathi Heimann said in a staff report. "She also has several prospective projects that would significantly benefit the community in the coming years."

Vikram Balasubramanian was the other applicant for the position.