SRVUSD Area 1 candidates set for forum

Q&A Tuesday hosted by Council of PTAs

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 26, 2022, 9:15 pm 1
Candidates in this year's race for San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education Area 1 are poised to gather for an in-person forum Tuesday as they campaign ahead of the November election.

With sitting Trustee Ken Mintz not seeking election to the Area 1 seat, the only competitive race in the district has attracted three candidates: Michelle Sinott-Petersen, Jesse vanZee and Jerome Pandell.

All candidates for the Area 1 race – which represents Alamo, northern Danville and parts of Diablo and Blackhawk – have confirmed their attendance at the upcoming forum, according to an announcement from the San Ramon Valley Council of PTA's, who will be hosting the forum.

Areas 4 and 5 were also up for election this year, but incumbents Susanna Wong Ordway and Rachel Hurd, respectively, were the only candidates to file and thus unopposed.

The Area 1 candidates forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 27) at the San Ramon Valley High School Theater. More information is available here.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Comments

H
Registered user
San Ramon Valley High School
3 hours ago
H, San Ramon Valley High School
Registered user
3 hours ago

Many of the "Council of PTA's" (whatever that is) leadership running this event have publicly endorsed one particular candidate in this race. Claiming that the "Council of PTA's" is politically neutral while the individuals running it are using their position to endorse a candidate seems to be a "have your cake and eat it too" moment for the 501(c)(3) status of the organization. This is a pattern of behavior from the same people on this "Council of PTA's" who created an illegal study on the school board recall which also jeopardized the 501(c)(3) status of the entire SRV PTA! Here's the link discussing that story - Web Link

Does the "Council of PTA's" actually represent ALL in the SRVUSD district, or, do they only support the people that their leadership agrees with politically?

