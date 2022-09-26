SRVUSD Area 1 candidates set for forum

Candidates in this year's race for San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education Area 1 are poised to gather for an in-person forum Tuesday as they campaign ahead of the November election.

With sitting Trustee Ken Mintz not seeking election to the Area 1 seat, the only competitive race in the district has attracted three candidates: Michelle Sinott-Petersen, Jesse vanZee and Jerome Pandell.

All candidates for the Area 1 race – which represents Alamo, northern Danville and parts of Diablo and Blackhawk – have confirmed their attendance at the upcoming forum, according to an announcement from the San Ramon Valley Council of PTA's, who will be hosting the forum.

Areas 4 and 5 were also up for election this year, but incumbents Susanna Wong Ordway and Rachel Hurd, respectively, were the only candidates to file and thus unopposed.

The Area 1 candidates forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 27) at the San Ramon Valley High School Theater. More information is available here.