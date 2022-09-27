47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies moved to desk jobs after audit finds they failed psychological exams

The deputies reassigned represent less than 5% of the force. Thirty of the 47 deputies were assigned to Santa Rita Jail and 17 were assigned to other duties, including patrol, Kelly said.

"We believe the deputies will likely pass the retest," sheriff's spokesperson Lt. Ray Kelly said Tuesday.

Williams, 24, has been charged with double murder for allegedly shooting a woman he was dating and her husband at the couple's home in Dublin.

The comment follows a sheriff's office audit that resulted in the deputies' loss of powers. That audit was prompted by the fatal shooting Sept. 7 of two people allegedly by then-Deputy Devin Williams Jr. of Stockton.

Alameda County sheriff's officials believe 47 deputies who allegedly failed a psychological exam and now have desk jobs will pass the exam when they retake it and get their guns and peace officer powers back, a sheriff's spokesperson said Tuesday.

But Woods said he needs "more information from the Sheriff and the District Attorney's Office."

Alameda County Public Defender Brendon Woods issued a statement Tuesday, saying, "If these deputies were not fit for duty, then how can we trust them to investigate our clients and testify against them in court? How can we trust them to treat people properly at the jail?"

Sheriff's officials told the Alameda County District Attorney's Office about the reassignments and are unaware of any conflicts with criminal cases. But Kelly said they will keep an eye on that possibility.

That information was provided "years ago" from the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, which sets "minimum selection and training standards for California law enforcement," according to Ahern.

Ahern said in his letter that the sheriff's office was under the impression that applicants could be hired if they received such a score.

Each of the deputies who were reassigned received a "D-Not Suited" score on the psychological exam.

The audits were conducted on all background investigations performed between January 2016 and the present, Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern wrote in a Friday letter to the deputies.

He said, "it's infuriating we had to learn about it (the reassignments) from the press."

The future of the criminal cases involving these deputies may also be impacted by voters this year. With current District Attorney Nancy O'Malley retiring, two candidates – civil rights attorney Pamela Price and chief deputy DA Terry Wiley – are facing each other in a runoff election to win the DA seat in the Nov. 8 general election.

Ahern is in the final months as sheriff-coroner. Sheriff-Elect Yesenia Sanchez, a commander in the sheriff's office, defeated her boss and another candidate outright in the June primary election with 52.84% of the vote. Sanchez is scheduled to take office in January.

"Our intention is to resolve this issue as quickly as possible," Ahern said. "We also intend to have you return to full duty status once you obtain a 'Suitable' finding."

Sheriff's officials intend to schedule retake exams for the 47 deputies. All 47 will retain their pay and benefits and can continue to work for the sheriff's office.

Ahern told the deputies in the letter that they can get a second opinion regarding their initial exam results. If the deputies receive a "Suitable" score, Ahern "can choose to hire the candidate."

No one from the commission responded to an email inquiry or calls about the reassignment of the deputies.

Sheriff's officials and the county counsel for Alameda County researched that impression and found that it was in error.

"Unfortunately, this is not the case," Ahern wrote about the impression his office had.

