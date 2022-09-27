Community Briefs: SRVHS homecoming parade | Durga Puja celebration | Tony Lindsay performing in San Ramon | 'A Cannabis Affair'

Durga Puja

A weekend of festivities are scheduled in San Ramon this weekend in honor of the Indian holiday Durga Puja.

The local cultural program and celebration, hosted by the nonprofit Agomoni, is set for Friday through Sunday (Sept. 30 to Oct. 2) at Central Park in San Ramon, with a weekend full of dance, music and cultural insight.

The program gets underway at 7 p.m. on Friday. More information is available here.

Tony Lindsay performance

The next installment of the San Ramon Library Foundation Jazz Series is set to feature Tony Lindsay -- best known as the lead singer for Santana for the past decade -- and friends for an evening concert at San Ramon's Main Library.

The 11-time Grammy winner is set to take the stage for a jazz, soul and blues performance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 1). More information and tickets are available here.

'A Cannabis Affair'

The local chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) is joining forces with the Rossmoor Compassion Society for an event focused on cannabis and healthy living.

"A Cannabis Affair" is aimed at providing education about incorporating marijuana into well-being practices with assorted wellness activities including massage and yoga along with art, music, and marijuana vendors

In addition, the event will offer attendees information about how to get marijuana convictions expunged as well as the presentation of the group's Cannabis Justice Award to Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton for her office's efforts to automatically expunging 3,264 prior cannabis convictions.

"Almost 282,000 CoCo voters -- that's 61% -- marked their 2016 ballots for cannabis legalization," said Nate Landau, executive director of the Contra Costa NORML chapter.

"Yet, there is not a single storefront dispensary in Walnut Creek, Orinda, Moraga or Lafayette, where every single precinct voted yes. I'm most excited about the noon political roundtable, which will be a spark for change. This community is going to build a vibrant cannabis culture here with diverse small businesses and social spaces," said Nate Landau, executive director of the CoCo NORML chapter.

The free event on Saturday (Oct. 1) is open to those age 21 years old or older, and is hosted at the Rossmoor Senior Community in Walnut Creek. More information is available here.