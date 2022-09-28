Love is love in the Tri-Valley

NEWS ALERT: Sunset buys Chevron Park; energy giant keeping HQ in San Ramon

Organizers say the events are aimed to support local businesses while also helping to educate residents on LGBTQ+ identity.

"Although we will always love a good festival, and may go back to that one day, right now seems like the perfect time to move towards more intimate community-building," Jodi Mikel, board member and event coordinator for Livermore Pride, said in a statement. "The LGBTQ+ community is as diverse as any other. With the wide range of events, we have something for everyone to enjoy."

Organizers of the activities hope to encourage citizens to foster new friendships and form relations in the Tri-Valley queer community with the new event series format.

The nonprofit group operates with the mission to celebrate queer culture and history in the region. In contrast to previous years where a singular event was hosted, the organization will be presenting a variety of different public activities to celebrate the 2022 LGBTQ+ History Month.

Livermore Pride will be celebrating LGBTQ+ History Month this October with a series of diverse, community-based events with the goal of fostering queer connection and education.

Kiick continued, "I am personally looking forward to events that we are partnering with other non-profits for. SPARC Theater is a nonprofit that is hosting a reading of the LGBTQ+ Young Adult Novel 'Like it or not' by Amy G Dahlia, a local author."

"As an event organizer, I'm excited to attend things as a guest," said Livermore City Councilmember Brittni Kiick, a board member of Pride. "(Smaller events) allows us to try out some different things to see what we may want to replicate on a monthly basis."

The fourth annual Livermore Pride Festival will take on a different look this year with its series of events, including a farmers market takeover, bike ride, and movie night -- just to name a few. All events are free to attend, while some do require registration.

She emphasized the importance of having local shops as partners and being present at the festival, "when small businesses partner to host these events, that's an action telling all of us -- especially our young people -- that our community leaders are here to support them."

"Small businesses are community leaders who are vital to creating and maintaining a sense of welcome that allows us to all thrive," said Amy Lehman-Sexton, interim board secretary for Pride.

More information about the Livermore Pride organization and event series can be found at the official website, LivermorePride.org.

"In terms of history, every single event has a tie-in," organizers said. "We will be educating about the history of the Pride Flag, as well as the history of using community art as education."

"The closest spaces explicitly serving the LGBTQ+ community are an hour plus drive in any direction," nonprofit leaders said to the Weekly.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Love is love in the Tri-Valley

Livermore Pride celebrates LGBTQ+ History Month with event series