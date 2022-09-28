Sunset Development buys Chevron Park; energy giant to still keep HQ in San Ramon

San Ramon's largest corporate resident is staying in the city for the foreseeable future, with Chevron Corp. signing a new lease to move its global headquarters into Bishop Ranch while also selling its namesake corporate park down the road back to Sunset Development to keep the 92-acre property in local hands.

The international energy giant made waves locally earlier this summer by announcing plans to sell its Chevron Park complex off Bollinger Canyon Road, and shift some offices elsewhere in San Ramon while also giving employees the option to relocate to Texas.

Chevron committed to continuing its San Ramon presence long-term by inking a lease for nearly 400,000 square feet in BR 2600 to house its global headquarters, officials with Sunset Development, which owns and operates the evolving Bishop Ranch area, announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Sunset Development in turn is also acquiring the 1.3-million-square-foot Chevron Park campus, with plans to incorporate the property among its 600-acre mixed-use downtown redevelopment of Bishop Ranch.

Terms of both transactions were not disclosed.