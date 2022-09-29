Contra Costa County lifts health orders that expanded COVID testing access early in pandemic

Contra Costa County health officials lifted a trio of health orders this week that expanded the availability of COVID-19 testing in the early months of the pandemic.

The orders authorized COVID testing at locations operated by OptumServe, directed laboratories to report COVID test results to local and state public health agencies and required health care facilities to provide COVID testing.

County Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli rescinded the three orders Tuesday, arguing that "organizational and regulatory changes at the state and federal level" have made them unnecessary in the current state of the pandemic.

OptumServe is now conducting COVID testing under state authority rather than local authority, according to a spokesperson for Contra Costa Health Services, while testing laboratories are now required by the state to properly report their testing data.

The testing requirement for large health care providers like Kaiser Permanente was determined to be unnecessary due to the widespread availability of at-home tests and federal requirements that health care providers offer a certain number of COVID tests for free each month.