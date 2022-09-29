Stratford unveils elementary school in Dublin

A new elementary school has opened its doors to the Dublin community, ushering in young students for the 2022-23 academic year.
On Sept. 21, school and community leaders participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the grand-opening of the new Stratford Dublin elementary campus. Founded in 1999 with its first school in Danville, Stratford is a private education institution that aims to create new academic opportunities for students and families.
"We are excited to bring this wonderful curriculum and well-known Stratford School experience to the Dublin community," said Najmus Huda, principal of Stratford Dublin campus.
In the years since its launch, Stratford has opened and operated several new campuses throughout the greater Bay Area and California, including in Pleasanton, Palo Alto and San Francisco.
The Dublin campus features multiple brand-new amenities for students, such as play areas, a school library and computer science lab. Classrooms are designed with "bright" and "open concept" plans that are intended to promote collaboration and hands-on learning, Huda told the Weekly.
Stratford Dublin is currently enrolling students from preschool through fifth grade for the regular academic year and also offering a summer camp program. Thanks to a rolling admissions program, parents are also able to enroll students throughout the school year on the basis that space is available.
"In addition to our talented preschool and grade level teachers, Stratford School provides specialty subject teachers for music, Spanish, computer science, and P.E.," Huda said. "Stratford School takes pride in becoming a part of the community where it serves its students and families. We are partnering with the city of Dublin to serve and support the new family home developments in the area."
Community members and Stratford School leaders had been eyeing a location in Dublin for some time now. Huda explained how when the opportunity arose to bring a school to 6665 Amador Plaza Road, it seemed like a win-win situation.
"Parents in Dublin continually ask for a Stratford School that's close to home," Huda said. "When the perfect location became available, we knew it was the right opportunity to meet the community's growing demand."
The Stratford School has come a long way since its first campus opened 23 years ago. According to Huda, the inaugural school began with founder Sherry Adams who opened the school with "only four classrooms and a small, dedicated team of educators."
