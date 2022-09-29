Stratford unveils elementary school in Dublin

A new elementary school has opened its doors to the Dublin community, ushering in young students for the 2022-23 academic year.

On Sept. 21, school and community leaders participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the grand-opening of the new Stratford Dublin elementary campus. Founded in 1999 with its first school in Danville, Stratford is a private education institution that aims to create new academic opportunities for students and families.

"We are excited to bring this wonderful curriculum and well-known Stratford School experience to the Dublin community," said Najmus Huda, principal of Stratford Dublin campus.

In the years since its launch, Stratford has opened and operated several new campuses throughout the greater Bay Area and California, including in Pleasanton, Palo Alto and San Francisco.

The Dublin campus features multiple brand-new amenities for students, such as play areas, a school library and computer science lab. Classrooms are designed with "bright" and "open concept" plans that are intended to promote collaboration and hands-on learning, Huda told the Weekly.