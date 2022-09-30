News

San Ramon PD arrests guitar teacher on suspicion of sexual misconduct against minor

Police say man is registered sex offender, may have had other victims recently

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 30, 2022, 3:08 pm
A Vallejo man who owns a guitar instruction business was arrested by officers from the San Ramon Police Department this week on allegations of sexual abuse involving a child in a San Ramon home.

Rex Lee Bell. (Photo courtesy SRPD)

Rex Lee Bell, 69, was taken into custody by SRPD on Thursday afternoon and is facing a total of 20 counts. These consist of nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, along with nine counts of enhancement for prior sex convictions and two counts of sex offender violation.

Bell is a registered sex offender, who was convicted for sexual misconduct involving two 13-year-old girls in 2008, according to police.

Police said they executed a search warrant at Bell's residence to gain additional evidence, following the arrest.

"The San Ramon Police Department is committed to protecting our community and remains vigilant in taking swift action against those who would seek to victimize children," SRPD officials said in a press release Friday.

Bell is a longtime guitar instructor in the Bay Area, and describes himself as the owner and lead instructor of the business Guitar Confidence, which offers private lessons in more than 30 cities across the region.

He is currently being held in the Martinez Detention Facility, with bail set at $9,950,000.

"As an agency focused on community safety, we are concerned there may be additional victims based on Bell's business practices and his activity with children," SRPD officials said.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Det. Brady McKinney at [email protected] or Lt. Tami Williams at [email protected]

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman

Comments

Jennifer
Registered user
Danville
13 hours ago
Jennifer, Danville
Registered user
13 hours ago

Throw the book at him. And parents, quit being so trusting. In God we trust, all others are under intense scrutiny. So sad for the young girls.

