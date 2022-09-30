San Ramon PD arrests guitar teacher on suspicion of sexual misconduct against minor

A Vallejo man who owns a guitar instruction business was arrested by officers from the San Ramon Police Department this week on allegations of sexual abuse involving a child in a San Ramon home.

Rex Lee Bell, 69, was taken into custody by SRPD on Thursday afternoon and is facing a total of 20 counts. These consist of nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, along with nine counts of enhancement for prior sex convictions and two counts of sex offender violation.

Bell is a registered sex offender, who was convicted for sexual misconduct involving two 13-year-old girls in 2008, according to police.

Police said they executed a search warrant at Bell's residence to gain additional evidence, following the arrest.

"The San Ramon Police Department is committed to protecting our community and remains vigilant in taking swift action against those who would seek to victimize children," SRPD officials said in a press release Friday.