Dublin prison guard faces more charges of sexual abuse of female inmates

A prison guard indicted in February for allegedly abusing an inmate of an all-female prison in Dublin is facing more charges that he did the same to two other inmates.

John Russell Bellhouse was indicted by a federal grand jury for alleged sexual abuse charges against two additional female inmates, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds.

Bellhouse was a correctional officer and, in earlier stories, was described as having been a prison safety administrator.

"The additional charges unsealed today demonstrate the priority the Department of Justice has placed on prosecuting cases of sexual misconduct by Bureau of Prison employees," said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. "We have no tolerance for correction officers who betray the trust placed in them to safely and humanely care for those in their custody."

The grand jury originally charged Bellhouse, 39, formerly of Pleasanton, on Feb. 17 in an indictment that alleged Bellhouse committed sexual abuse against a female prison ward between February and October 2020.