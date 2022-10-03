Contra Costa TV broadcasting voter education roundtables

Contra Costa County voters can learn more about the candidates on the upcoming ballot by tuning into their local TV channels.
Various local channels are broadcasting a series of local "Election Previews" -- voter education forms intended to give voters the chance to stay informed ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
"Election Preview voter education has been airing on Contra Costa Television for more than 22 years to help inform and engage residents," Supervisor Karen Mitchoff said in a statement. "Through television and online access, County residents can become more informed ahead of the November 8th Election. Be sure to vote and make your voice heard."
Viewers can hear from candidates running in the following categories: mayor in Martinez and San Ramon, supervisor of District 4 in Contra Costa County, and city council in Antioch, Concord, El Cerrito, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek.
KCBS reporter Bob Butler and county public information officer Alan Wang will be the moderators for the discussions.
The previews will be aired on Contra Costa Television via Comcast Channel 27, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, and Astound Channels 32 and 1027. In east Contra Costa County, tune watch via Delta TV, and in central Contra Costa County, watch Concord TV, City Channel, Walnut Creek TV, and CATV. In West Contra Costa, watch KCRT, Pinole TV, and Hercules TV.
Times and dates on the airings are available at the TV Schedule: http://www.contracosta.ca.gov/7626.
