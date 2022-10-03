Danville council to vote on continued outdoor dining

The Danville Town Council is poised to vote on a measure Tuesday that would allow extended use of expanded outdoor dining areas such as parklets while putting in place new, stricter safety and design requirements.

The ordinance on the table at the council's upcoming meeting would amend the town's downtown business district ordinance, providing for the extension of expanded outdoor dining options until 2025 while putting design standards and guidelines into place.

The new requirements would also include a new fee schedule, along with provisions for alcohol consumption and some street closures.

The ordinance would mean a "streamlined over-the-counter process" with standardized designs that are pre-reviewed, according to chief of planning David Crompton in a staff report.

Custom parklets would require additional review "to ensure public safety and consistency with recommended design and development standards".