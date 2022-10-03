News

Danville council to vote on continued outdoor dining

Extension would mean standardized design for parklets

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The Danville Town Council is poised to vote on a measure Tuesday that would allow extended use of expanded outdoor dining areas such as parklets while putting in place new, stricter safety and design requirements.

The ordinance on the table at the council's upcoming meeting would amend the town's downtown business district ordinance, providing for the extension of expanded outdoor dining options until 2025 while putting design standards and guidelines into place.

The new requirements would also include a new fee schedule, along with provisions for alcohol consumption and some street closures.

The ordinance would mean a "streamlined over-the-counter process" with standardized designs that are pre-reviewed, according to chief of planning David Crompton in a staff report.

Custom parklets would require additional review "to ensure public safety and consistency with recommended design and development standards".

If approved, the ordinance would allow businesses to continue operating expanded outdoor dining via the use of temporary land-use permits in adherence with new requirements and guidelines.

Some of these include using materials which are consistent with the downtown area and incorporating "materials and styles which are consistent with the architectural style of the adjacent building facade" when appropriate, along with fencing made of see-through materials with heights between 3 feet and 3.5 feet, and the use of only solar or battery power.

The ordinance would disallow the use of tents and temporary shade shelters for outdoor dining areas, with businesses being required to remove these from their property and sidewalk areas by Jan. 3.

Another component of the proposed new requirements would be an annual fee for businesses with parklets that continue to operate, depending on the amount of parking space lost to the structures.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet Tuesday (Oct. 4) at 5 p.m. The agenda is available here.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.