Former PG&E execs settle wildfire victims' suit for $117M

Former PG&E executives and directors have settled a lawsuit for $117 million in damages caused by the utility in connection with North Bay fires and the Camp Fire in Butte County, which was the deadliest fire in California history, the PG&E Fire Victim Trust announced Thursday.

After more than a year of negotiations and on the eve of a trial, PG&E settled in May of this year and terms were finalized in July.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs say this is one of the largest settlements of its type in the U.S. The Fire Victim Trust was created by PG&E after it declared bankruptcy in 2019. The trust was put together to pursue claims against executives and directors at the company preceding the fires.

Attorney Frank Pitre of the law firm Cotchett, Pitre and McCarthy said the funds will be used to satisfy claims filed by victims of fires allegedly caused by the utility.

The trust has so far disbursed $4.9 billion to fire victims.