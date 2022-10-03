Pickleball group hosting first Harvest Crush Tournament

As their sport continues its rise in popularity locally, members of the recently formed Tri-Valley Pickleball Club are bringing an inaugural tournament to Livermore this month that they hope will represent the start of something special for the region for years to come.

The first-ever Harvest Crush Tournament is set to come to May Nissen Park from Oct. 8-9, open to doubles' players from beginner to advanced skill levels -- and spectators are encouraged to attend.

"Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States, and our region of California is working to provide enough courts to accommodate the growing number of players," said Kirby Wong, president of the Tri-Valley Pickleball Club.

"Nationally, other cities are recognizing the tourism value of the sport when tournaments draw players who spend money for hotels, dining, and shopping. We hope that our region will grow the same interest and this tournament is a start in that direction," Wong added.

The club, which was established as a 501(c)(7) nonprofit in February and already boasts a membership over 250 people, strives to grow the sport, support player development and recreational events, and advocate for more pickleball courts across Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, San Ramon and Danville.