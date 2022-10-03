News

San Ramon man sentenced to probation for Sen. Wiener threats, gun violations

Terms of release also include no contact with senator or possession of firearms

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

A San Ramon man who worked in Pleasanton was released on probation last week following a guilty verdict in seven out of eight counts in charges stemming from online threats against a state senator earlier this year.

Erik Triana, 51, was sentenced on Thursday to two years felony probation, during which he is prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition, and is forbidden from having any contact with State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) after being found guilty for threats against the legislator in a trial that concluded earlier in September.

The case stemmed from a message Triana sent through Wiener's website that said, "Vax my kids without my permission and expect a visit from me and my rifle," according to an announcement from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Sept. 14.

Triana faced eight felony counts resulting from an investigation into the message in April. He was found guilty on seven counts, including threatening Wiener's life, possession of assault weapons, concealed firearms, and manufacturing "ghost guns." He was acquitted on a charge of criminal threat or great bodily injury to the senator.

Terms of Triana's probation also include providing usernames and passwords to all electronics and online communication accounts, as a DNA sample prior to his release from custody Thursday. He is not required to provide any restitution to the senator as none was requested, and court fines will be waived if he's unable to pay them.

Jeanita Lyman
