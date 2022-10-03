San Ramon Planning Commission to discuss latest plans for Marketplace housing

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set Tuesday to review revised plans for a housing development at the former site of a once-popular grocery store that stood as one of the few food-shopping options for residents near the city's heavily planned and discussed new downtown core.

The proposed project consists of 40 single-family condos and four junior accessory dwelling units (ADUs) that would stand on a 3.91-acre portion of the Marketplace Center property that once hosted Nob Hill Foods prior to its closure in March.

The new proposal comes in the wake of a controversial five-story, 284-unit apartment project proposed for the area in the face of heavy opposition in 2021.

The newly implemented state affordable housing law, Senate Bill 330 imposes limitations on the scope of local bodies' discretion in approving new housing projects and requires that the application come up for review and consideration.

However, the new application also meets the requirements for new housing that are in place locally, according to city staff.