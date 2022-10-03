News

San Ramon Planning Commission to discuss latest plans for Marketplace housing

Scaled-back project would mean 40 single-family condos plus ADUs

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 3, 2022, 10:16 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Rendering of the proposed housing development at the former site of Nob Hill Foods. (Image courtesy of City of San Ramon)

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set Tuesday to review revised plans for a housing development at the former site of a once-popular grocery store that stood as one of the few food-shopping options for residents near the city's heavily planned and discussed new downtown core.

The proposed project consists of 40 single-family condos and four junior accessory dwelling units (ADUs) that would stand on a 3.91-acre portion of the Marketplace Center property that once hosted Nob Hill Foods prior to its closure in March.

The new proposal comes in the wake of a controversial five-story, 284-unit apartment project proposed for the area in the face of heavy opposition in 2021.

The newly implemented state affordable housing law, Senate Bill 330 imposes limitations on the scope of local bodies' discretion in approving new housing projects and requires that the application come up for review and consideration.

However, the new application also meets the requirements for new housing that are in place locally, according to city staff.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The upcoming meeting will be the second on the project, out of the maximum of five public meetings allowed under state housing law.

Commissioners are expected to review the project and open the floor to public comments and testimony Tuesday night, with public discussions resuming at a future meeting.

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to meet at 7 p.m Tuesday (Oct. 4). The agenda is available here.

Site map of the proposed Marketplace housing development. (Image courtesy of City of San Ramon)

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

San Ramon Planning Commission to discuss latest plans for Marketplace housing

Scaled-back project would mean 40 single-family condos plus ADUs

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 3, 2022, 10:16 pm

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set Tuesday to review revised plans for a housing development at the former site of a once-popular grocery store that stood as one of the few food-shopping options for residents near the city's heavily planned and discussed new downtown core.

The proposed project consists of 40 single-family condos and four junior accessory dwelling units (ADUs) that would stand on a 3.91-acre portion of the Marketplace Center property that once hosted Nob Hill Foods prior to its closure in March.

The new proposal comes in the wake of a controversial five-story, 284-unit apartment project proposed for the area in the face of heavy opposition in 2021.

The newly implemented state affordable housing law, Senate Bill 330 imposes limitations on the scope of local bodies' discretion in approving new housing projects and requires that the application come up for review and consideration.

However, the new application also meets the requirements for new housing that are in place locally, according to city staff.

The upcoming meeting will be the second on the project, out of the maximum of five public meetings allowed under state housing law.

Commissioners are expected to review the project and open the floor to public comments and testimony Tuesday night, with public discussions resuming at a future meeting.

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to meet at 7 p.m Tuesday (Oct. 4). The agenda is available here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.