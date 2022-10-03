News

Walnut Creek PD looking for driver who fatally struck pedestrian downtown Saturday night

Suspect vehicle was four-door sedan, gold or tan in color

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 3, 2022, 4:55 am

Walnut Creek police are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run collision Saturday night that killed a woman downtown.

Police received several calls around 7 p.m. about a pedestrian down at North California Boulevard and Civic Drive. Officers found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross North California Boulevard.

Police said in a statement Sunday the victim sustained major injuries and was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital, where she died.

The driver fled before police arrived. Witnesses described the suspect's vehicle as a gold or tan, four-door sedan.

Walnut Creek police ask anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle to contact them at 925-943-5844.

