Community Briefs: Run for Education is back | Town Talks on holiday season activities | 'Rear Window' screening

Run for Education

This year's Run for Education, benefiting the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation, is slated to kick off this weekend, with road closures planned to accommodate runners and attendees.

Runners in the 10K race are scheduled to take to the road on Sunday (Oct. 9) at 8 a.m. from Charlotte Wood Middle School in Danville, and end at City Center in San Ramon. The 5K loop begins and ends at City Center, kicking off at 8:30 a.m.

The full races are set to be preceded by the Expo for Education on Saturday, along with the Friendship Run for students with special needs and a mini-run for children under 6 years old.

Short rolling closures are planned for the following streets on Sunday, with all closures set to be cleared by 8:45 a.m.