Community Briefs: Run for Education is back | Town Talks on holiday season activities | 'Rear Window' screening

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 4, 2022, 10:25 pm
Run for Education

This year's Run for Education, benefiting the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation, is slated to kick off this weekend, with road closures planned to accommodate runners and attendees.

Route map for the 10k course in this year's Run for Education. (Image courtesy San Ramon Valley Education Foundation)

Runners in the 10K race are scheduled to take to the road on Sunday (Oct. 9) at 8 a.m. from Charlotte Wood Middle School in Danville, and end at City Center in San Ramon. The 5K loop begins and ends at City Center, kicking off at 8:30 a.m.

The full races are set to be preceded by the Expo for Education on Saturday, along with the Friendship Run for students with special needs and a mini-run for children under 6 years old.

Short rolling closures are planned for the following streets on Sunday, with all closures set to be cleared by 8:45 a.m.

Brookside Drive between Everett Drive and the Osage Station Park north parking lot

Everett Drive between both Brookside Drive intersections

Brookside Drive between Everett Drive and Paraiso Drive

Paraiso Drive between Brookside Drive and the Iron Horse Trail.

More information on the Run for Education's 39th year is available here.

Town Talks

Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich is set to discuss upcoming events hosted through the town's recreation department and holiday shopping at the next Town Talks event this week.

Arnerich is set to be joined by economic development specialist Lianna Adauto, recreation superintendent Jessica Wallner, and staff from Oliver and Gold.

Community members are welcome to join the monthly Zoom-based discussion on Friday (Oct. 7) starting at 9 a.m. Registration and more information are available here.

'Rear Window' screening

Danville's Village Theatre is set to host a screening of one of Albert Hitchcock's more well-renowned films later this month.

"Rear Window," – released in 1954 to critical and scholarly acclaim – stars James Stewart, Grace Kelly and Wendell Corey in a story that centers on a laid-up photographer who spies on the fellow residents of his Greenwich Village apartment.

The screening is scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Village Theatre in downtown Danville. More information and tickets are available here.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

