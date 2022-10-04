Community Briefs: Run for Education is back | Town Talks on holiday season activities | 'Rear Window' screening

Run for Education
This year's Run for Education, benefiting the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation, is slated to kick off this weekend, with road closures planned to accommodate runners and attendees.
Runners in the 10K race are scheduled to take to the road on Sunday (Oct. 9) at 8 a.m. from Charlotte Wood Middle School in Danville, and end at City Center in San Ramon. The 5K loop begins and ends at City Center, kicking off at 8:30 a.m.
The full races are set to be preceded by the Expo for Education on Saturday, along with the Friendship Run for students with special needs and a mini-run for children under 6 years old.
Short rolling closures are planned for the following streets on Sunday, with all closures set to be cleared by 8:45 a.m.
Brookside Drive between Everett Drive and the Osage Station Park north parking lot
Everett Drive between both Brookside Drive intersections
Brookside Drive between Everett Drive and Paraiso Drive
Paraiso Drive between Brookside Drive and the Iron Horse Trail.
More information on the Run for Education's 39th year is available here.
Town Talks
Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich is set to discuss upcoming events hosted through the town's recreation department and holiday shopping at the next Town Talks event this week.
Arnerich is set to be joined by economic development specialist Lianna Adauto, recreation superintendent Jessica Wallner, and staff from Oliver and Gold.
Community members are welcome to join the monthly Zoom-based discussion on Friday (Oct. 7) starting at 9 a.m. Registration and more information are available here.
'Rear Window' screening
Danville's Village Theatre is set to host a screening of one of Albert Hitchcock's more well-renowned films later this month.
"Rear Window," – released in 1954 to critical and scholarly acclaim – stars James Stewart, Grace Kelly and Wendell Corey in a story that centers on a laid-up photographer who spies on the fellow residents of his Greenwich Village apartment.
The screening is scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Village Theatre in downtown Danville. More information and tickets are available here.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.