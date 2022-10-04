Pleasanton Preps: Amador girls' volleyball wins Dougherty Valley Tournament

Finally, Amador ended that week by taking the title of the Dougherty Valley Tournament, going 5-0 and beating Foothill once again -- this time in the tournament final.

The latest roll started a week earlier when Amador beat Granada in straight sets, followed by a riveting four-set win over Foothill.

Later in the week the Dons took down Carondelet 25-13, 25-17, 25-17. Sam Riter led the way with 11 digs, 3 aces, 3 kills and 33 assists.

Up first for the week was a 25-21, 25-3, 25-12 victory over Dublin. Katie O'Sullivan was the player of the game for the Dons with a dominating serving performance with 35 service points that included 14 aces. O'Sullivan added 7 digs.

The Amador Valley girls' volleyball team has been on a roll throughout the 2022 season and added a pair of wins last week.

The highlights in this win came from Paige Bennett (29 kills, 16 digs), Katie Salonga (49 assists, 13 digs), Kaycie Burdick (13 kills, 13 digs) and Lulu Hoenninger (6 kills, 4 blocks).

Later in the week, the Falcons battled to a thrilling 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 win over Monte Vista.

First up was a 25-11, 25-10, 25-13 win over Granada. The highlights came from Tehya Williamson (14 service points, 10 digs), Sophia Burdick (6 kills, 1 block), and Maddy Snodgress and Nisa Kincaid each with 4 kills.

The Falcons recovered from a week where they dropped two matches against rival Amador, with a pair of wins.

There are two full courts at Harvest Park and Pleasanton Middle, with one court at Hart. The schedule for the month-long season is as follows:

Thanks to the hard work of Greg Dankwardt at Harvest Park, Willie Brown at Hart and Arly Hill at Pleasanton Middle, athletic competitions have become reality again.

Boys' basketball play kicks off next week as the three schools will send out teams from -- sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

For the first time in what seems like years, Pleasanton Unified's middle schools -- Harvest Park, Hart and Pleasanton Middle School -- will be back in athletic action, facing off against each other.

The schools are also hoping to expand to face middle schools from other cities in the Tri-Valley.

There are other sports set throughout the school year with golf, volleyball and track and field tentatively to take place in the spring.

Girls' basketball starts the week of Oct. 24, with the games going off starting Nov. 14.

There are two other sports set for the current season. Cross-country tryouts and practices begin this week, with the meets beginning the week of Oct. 17.

Here is a chance to get out and see the future Amador Valley and Foothill stars while they are still in middle school.

* 8th grade: Tuesday (Oct. 11), Pleasanton at Harvest Park, 3:30 p.m.; Thursday (Oct. 13), Hart at Pleasanton, 3:30 p.m.; Oct. 18, Hart at Harvest Park, 3:30 p.m.; Oct. 20, Harvest Park at Pleasanton, 3:30 p.m.; Oct. 25, Pleasanton at Hart, 3:30 p.m.; Oct. 26, Harvest Park at Hart, 3:30 p.m.; Oct. 27, Pleasanton at Harvest Park, 3:30 p.m.; Nov. 2, Hart at Pleasanton, 3:30 p.m.; Nov. 3, Hart at Harvest Park, 3:30 p.m.

* 7th grade: Tuesday (Oct. 11), Pleasanton at Harvest Park, 3:30 p.m.; Thursday (Oct. 13), Hart at Pleasanton, 3:30 p.m.; Oct. 18, Hart at Harvest Park, 3:30 p.m.; Oct. 20, Harvest Park at Pleasanton, 3:30 p.m.; Oct. 25, Pleasanton at Hart, 4:45 p.m.; Oct. 26, Harvest Park at Hart, 4:45 p.m.; Oct. 27, Pleasanton at Harvest Park, 3:30 p.m.; Nov. 2, Hart at Pleasanton, 3:30 p.m.; Nov. 3, Hart at Harvest Park, 3:30 p.m.

* 6th grade: Monday (Oct. 10), Pleasanton at Harvest Park, 3:30 p.m.; Wednesday (Oct. 12), Pleasanton at Hart, 3:30 p.m.; Oct. 17, Harvest Park at Hart, 3:30 p.m.; Oct. 19, Harvest Park at Pleasanton, 3:30 p.m.; Oct. 24, Hart at Pleasanton; Oct. 25, Hart at Harvest Park, 3:30 p.m.; Oct. 26, Pleasanton at Harvest Park, 3:30 p.m.; Nov. 2, Pleasanton at Hart, 3:30 p.m.; Nov. 3, Harvest Park at Hart.

Pleasanton Preps: Amador girls' volleyball wins Dougherty Valley Tournament

Also: Middle school basketball is back in Pleasanton