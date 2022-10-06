Ghost Walk returning to downtown Pleasanton

Downtown Pleasanton will get into the Halloween spirit this month -- or, just maybe, the spirits are there all the time? -- as the Museum on Main welcomes back its annual Ghost Walk series.

The two-hour guided tours along Pleasanton's most haunted sites along Main Street will take place in person next weekend (Oct. 14 and 15), as well as the following Friday and Saturday. A virtual alternative will also be offered, on the Saturday before Halloween.

"Ghost Walk has successfully brought the haunted side of Pleasanton to 'life' through the stories and experiences collected over the years from psychics, ghost hunters and downtown merchants and workers," said Rachel Brickell, the museum's new director of education.

It is a unique experience, more spooky than scary, with lots of atmosphere and no jump scares. We are thrilled to provide both in-person and virtual options again this year for our community," Brickell added.

The in-person tours will go off at 30-minute intervals between 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22, led by a team of "ghost hosts" while visiting 10 haunted locations around downtown.