Bay Area has had 'close to normal' precipitation over the last year compared to most of state

While much of the western U.S. continues to suffer from a punishing drought, the Bay Area was close to its normal total precipitation over the last year, state officials said Monday.

According to data from the state's Department of Water Resources, the Bay Area received roughly 82% of its annual average rainfall during the 2021-2022 water year, measured from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022.

That outpaced statewide precipitation, which only reached 76% of the average annual total. The northeastern part of the state was the only other region with an average rainfall total that eclipsed the state's.

According to Michael Anderson, the state climatologist, the Bay Area's higher rainfall was boosted largely by the atmospheric river storms that blanketed the region in October 2021.

That said, California is still in the midst of its driest period ever recorded.