News Digest: Livermore Vine's 1st anniversary | Weekend on Main in Pleasanton | Tri-Valley Life Sciences Summit

Some of the highlights of Livermore Vine's first year include being named the first-ever media sponsor for the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce and most recently, hosting public forums for the first time with candidates for mayor, City Council and school board ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

"We're looking forward to the opportunity to thank our supporters face-to-face for embracing us and trusting us to tell the important stories of the community," said Livermore Vine editor Cierra Bailey.

The Livermore Vine journalists will be at Pennyweight Craft Brewing next Friday (Oct. 14) evening to connect with readers and raise a glass to a successful first year. They will also have appetizers and free promotional merchandise, or "swag", to give away during the event.

In honor of LivermoreVine.com's first year providing local news to the city of Livermore and the greater Tri-Valley region, the team behind the site is hosting a happy hour celebration.

"The summit will open with an analysis of the life sciences in the Tri-Valley investment landscape, The keynote event is a fireside chat with Ben Hindson, CSO, co-founder, and president of 10x Genomics, discussing the various personal and company transitions going from 10x Genomics' foundation to its current state as a publicly traded company," organizers said.

The Tri-Valley Life Sciences Summit returns next week for the first time since 2019, organized by Tri-Valley Ventures and Mirador Capital Partners and hosted at Veeva Systems (4280 Hacienda Drive in Pleasanton).

A Diwali celebration will follow on Sunday, with businesses displaying diyas (lamps) and performers of traditional Indian music and dance at the Museum on Main at 7 p.m. To learn more, visit pleasantondowntown.net.

The theme for this weekend will be "Hot Rod Row", featuring more than 70 local hot rod groups parking their vehicles downtown from 2-6 p.m. Saturday. Earlier that day, visitors can check out the farmers' market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Pleasanton Downtown Association's First Weekend on Main program is back, with Main Street closed to vehicular traffic from Friday at 5 p.m. through Sunday at 9 p.m. for increased foot and bicycle traffic in the heart of downtown.

The event is free and guests can drop by anytime between 5-7 p.m. Friday. Pennyweight Craft Brewing is located at 2455 Railroad Ave. in Livermore.

"We are grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support for LivermoreVine.com and our staff," said Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox. "We are proud of the work we've done in our first year, and look forward to continuing to provide unbiased, professional news coverage for the Livermore community for many years."

News Digest: Livermore Vine's 1st anniversary | Weekend on Main in Pleasanton | Tri-Valley Life Sciences Summit